Noront at 52-Week High on New Deal
Noront Resources Ltd. (V.NOT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.10 Tuesday. Noront today announced it has settled an arrangement agreement with Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd and Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd under which Wyloo Metals has agreed to acquire up to all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Noront that it does not already own, directly or indirectly, for $1.10 per Common Share by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporation Act
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (V.BKM) hit a new 52-week high of $3.86 Tuesday. No news stories available today
Bank of Nova Scotia (T.BNS) hit a new 52-week high of $87.79 Tuesday. No news stories available today
ECN Capital Corp. (T.ECN) hit a new 52-week high of $11.98 Tuesday. No news stories available today
Fortis Inc. (T.FTS) hit a new 52-week high of $60.79 Tuesday. No news stories available today
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $2.20 Tuesday. No news stories available today
Leading Edge Materials Corp. (V.LEM) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today
North Peak Resources Ltd. (V.NPR) hit a new 52-week high of $2.20 Tuesday. No news stories available today