'There will be new norms': Priti Patel says social distancing will remain and life will not go back to how it was

Priti Patel has said life in Britain “will not go back” to how it was before the coronavirus outbreak, even after the current lockdown ends.

The home secretary said that while the government has not yet finalised plans of how restrictions will be lifted, there would be “new norms”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ms Patel told the Home Affairs Committee that social distancing would be expected in “every single workplace” and on public transport.

“We will move into a new normal as a society,” she added.







More follows…



