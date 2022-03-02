Normani Teases New Single in Gucci Thong and Fallopian Tube Heels

Normani finally throws her fans a bone with the announcement of her upcoming single, "Fair." In a promo Reel posted on her Instagram, she teases the single while sensually painting on a canvas. The best part? Normani owns her sexiness donning a Gucci emblem bikini thong, paired with Fallopian tube sandal heels by rising fashion brand TLZ L'Femme.

The cleverly name Fallopian heels were created by brand owner, Aazhia, a designer who's been perfecting the risqué side of fashion. The heels Normani is seen in can be purchased in "Black Patent," "White" and "Pink," but the brand's other designs are worth the hype as well.

This isn't the first time Normani has donned TLZ L'Femme's designs. In 2021, Normani wore the brand's V-cut trousers during her kinky VMAs performance with Teyana Taylor. Spoiler alert if you haven't seen it yet: Normani quite literally climbs on Taylor and gives her a lap dance on stage.

Other designs by TLZ L'Femme have also be seen on Chloe x Halle, Beyoncé and Yung Miami from City Girls.

Check out Normani's look below. "Fair" is set to release on March 18.