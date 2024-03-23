Normani Announces Gunna Collaboration '1:59' as First Single from Debut Album “Dopamine”

The Fifth Harmony alum will release her new track on April 26

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Normani appears at the Variety and Golden Globes Party at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, 2024

Normani fans, rejoice!

The Fifth Harmony alum announced on social media Saturday that the first single from her upcoming debut album Dopamine will be titled "1:59" and feature rapper Gunna.

The song, set to hit streaming services and be available for purchase on April 26, will mark Normani's first release since the 27-year-old musician announced her long-awaited debut studio album back in February.

It also marks her first new music release — features included — in nearly two years.

Normani teased the track on Instagram Saturday, sharing a self-shot video clip of her vibing out to the steamy song. "Soo basically my first single 1:59 will be coming out 4/26 🖤," Normani captioned the video.

After entering an indefinite hiatus from Fifth Harmony in 2018, Normani has released multiple singles, including “Dancing With a Stranger” with Sam Smith, “Love Lies” with Khalid, her summer 2019 solo hit “Motivation” and 2021's "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B.

When asked about her upcoming LP during a conversation with Who What Wear last month, the singer revealed that the project "feels like liberation, like a season of freedom."

"Not just because the record is finally coming out, but because it’s a celebration of everything I have been through to get to this moment," she continued. "During this process, I heard God say to me, ‘Trust me. I know you’re afraid, but trust me anyway. Dare to trust me anyway. Now is the time.’ ”

Normani isn't the only one trusting her vision ahead of the new project, as her former Fifth Harmony collaborators have also been supporting her following her Dopamine announcement last month.

After Normani teased the project on social media, Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane all voiced their excitement for her announcement with supportive social media comments — from happy emojis to a celebratory "Let’s gooooo🔥" from pal Jauregui, 27.

Normani also opened up during her Who What Wear chat about how her mother Andrea Hamilton and father Derrick Hamilton’s recent cancer diagnoses left an impact on her during her latest chapter.

"Honestly, music got them through the cancer treatments," she said. "I remember being on FaceTime with my mom while she was undergoing chemo and her asking me, 'How's the studio today? How's the music coming?' "

She added, "As hard as it was for me to not be with them as much as I wanted to, ultimately, pushing through made the circumstances of the last few years feel a bit lighter for my parents."

As for Normani's collaborator Gunna, who is set to appear on "1:59," the YSL rapper's most recent output has included the Offset collaboration "Prada Dem" and Tyla team-up "Jump."

"1:59" will be released on April 26 via RCA Records.

