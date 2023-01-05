From Normandy to Cornwall via the US – a French woman’s quest to honour D-Day hero

It all began with a chance encounter at a Normandy graveside.

A French woman paying tribute to the young men who helped liberate her country bumped into two US veterans visiting the grave of one of their fallen comrades, killed in the D-Day landings.

The two old soldiers asked Marie-Pascale Legrand one favour: could she keep putting flowers on the grave of their friend, Private Raymond Cole, in the years to come?

Mrs Legrand agreed. As part of that solemn pledge, Alice Fernandez, her niece, went on to make a promise that she too would do what she could to honour the life of Pt Cole, killed on June 6 1944, as he stormed the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc.

Now Miss Fernandez has appealed to anyone in Britain who might know more about Pt Cole’s life to help in her quest to keep his memory alive.

“I wanted to honour Raymond’s role in helping to free France and tell his story,” she told The Telegraph.

“He was 21 and I’m 22, but for him everything ended in seconds. Like many soldiers, he died before even reaching the beach, but thanks to him and the others I’m living in a free country.”

Miss Fernandez first visited Pt Cole’s grave, at the WWII Normandy American Cemetery near Omaha Beach, as a young girl when her aunt, now 61, would take her and her brother to attend the annual commemorations.

It was here, in 1984, that Mrs Legrand met former US Army Rangers Thomas Ryan and Bill O’Keefe, who had taken part in the battle.

“Their friend Raymond was killed on D-Day and they asked my aunt ‘Could you please keep putting flowers on our friend’s grave?’ and she has done it ever since,” said Miss Fernandez, a history student at Aix-Marseille University in the south of France.

“She always wanted to pass on the torch of remembrance to the young generation and would take my brother and I to visit Raymond’s grave.”

However, Miss Fernandez and her aunt knew precious little about the man they had pledged to continue honouring, other than what was inscribed on his gravestone: name, rank, regiment, home state and date of death.

So she set out on a mission to fill in the missing details, spending long hours wading through archives and historical documents.

“I grew up with his story in my mind, but without knowing who he was, without really knowing what he was like as a human being,” she said.

Another chance encounter threw more light on Pt Cole’s background, when in 2014 Miss Fernandez and her family met an American man putting flowers on the soldier’s grave on behalf of his family in New Hampshire.

As a result, she managed to get in touch with some of Pt Cole’s nephews and nieces, only to discover that they too knew little about his life as he and his siblings had been placed in separate foster homes as children during the Thirties, with little if any contact between each other.

Miss Fernandez travelled to Pt Cole’s home state of New Hampshire and, using local historical records, discovered that ahead of the D-Day landings his unit had been based in the Cornish town of Bude, where they trained for the coming onslaught.

She now hopes that those in the area with knowledge of the period may be able to help her unearth more information about the young soldier.

“My aunt is very happy that her duty of remembrance is being carried on and that we are taking care of Raymond’s legacy and that of all the others who died,” she said.

“It can be very difficult to find out more about him, but I won’t give up.”

Indeed, Miss Fernandez recently found details of the way Pt Cole met his death in a Warfare History Network website account of the assault on Pointe du Hoc.

It stated: “Private First Class Raymond A Cole and Staff Sergeant Robert G Youso started to climb the rope ladders while the other Rangers waited their turn.

“At approximately 7:30, Pfc Cole slithered over the top of the cliff. Suddenly, a shot rang out. Moments later, Sergeant Youso pulled himself onto the shelf. Lying in the dirt a few feet away was Private Cole.

“‘Cole’s been hit!’ yelled Youso. Keeping low, Youso waited patiently for T/5 Herman Stein and Sergeant Jack Richards, who were both following close behind. When Stein and Richards reached the top, they found Cole dead.”

One last surviving link with Pt Cole was lost when Harry Bowdery, a former Chief Petty Officer with the Royal Navy and British D-Day veteran, died in 2021.

He had befriended Pt Cole while ferrying the US Rangers by landing craft onto the beaches, and visited his grave during the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019.

“If you’ve seen the first 10 minutes of Saving Private Ryan, you have an idea of what we faced, except it was far, far worse,” he said at the time.

Through friends, Miss Hernandez also managed to obtain Pt Cole’s individual deceased personnel file and his official military personnel file (OMPF) from the US National Archives at St Louis, Missouri.

She said: “Raymond was first buried near La Cambe in Normandy, where a temporary cemetery was created for some of the American soldiers and then he was transferred to the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer where he is resting now and for eternity.

“His OMPF only mentions that he was shot in the head by a rifle bullet. The personal belongings found on his body were 1 pen, 3 pence, 1 knife and some pictures. They were sent to his sister in New Hampshire shortly after the war ended, but sadly got lost through the years.”

