Normand Boyer captures maiden Micra win at CTMP

Olivier Bédard, driving the No. 1 Micra, clinched pole position after an intense battle against Valérie Limoges and Kevin King who also held the fastest time at one point during the session. Bédard started the race from the pole with a time of 1:43.350, followed by Limoges in the No. 220 Nissan (1:43.659), King in the No. 40 car (1:43.719) and veteran Normand Boyer in his No. 11 Micra (1:43.750). Jake Exton, Fadi Mourad, Mike Ogren and Sylvain Ouellet followed in order.

The field took their formation lap on wet pavement as rain started to fall mid afternoon.

King jumped into the lead while Bédard lost four spots in a matter of one hundred metres. King crossed the line in first place but local yellows were displayed after Michael Habrich’s Micra went off in Corner 5A.

The race eventually went under full course yellow to retrieve the No. 88 car, stuck in the deep gravel trap. King was first, followed by Limoges, Boyer, Bédard and Exton.

The 40-minute race restarted on Lap 6. Despite the slippery, treacherous conditions, King continued to lead from Limoges and Boyer.

Boyer and Bédard entered in a terrific battle for third place. However, this allowed Exton to close in on them. By Lap 7, the top five cars ran together with Boyer getting the better on Limoges.

From the editor, also read:

Bédard claims second Micra Cup victory in Trois-Rivières

One lap later, Bédard and Exton had their own battle over fourth place. On Lap 10, Boyer powered in front of King to take the lead while Exton passed Bédard for fourth position. Corners later, Bédard retook fourth from Exton and put Limoges under pressure.

On Lap 12, Bédard passed Limoges for third place and started to chase down King as rain continue to fall hard. Two laps later, Peter Dyck lost control of his Nissan, which hit the tire wall, hard. However, he was able to restart.

Story Continues

Corners later, Bédard passed King round the outside of Turn 3 to clinch second place while Exton moved up to third. A couple of laps later, Exton had to retire with a mechanical problem. Out in front Boyer enjoyed a solid 1.5-second lead over Bédard.

Normand Boyer captured victory – his maiden in the Micra Cup. King managed to slip ahead of Bédard in the very last moments of the race to capture second place while Bédard finished third.

Valérie Limoges ended fourth ahead of Sylvain Ouellet who drove a strong race, Fadi Mourad, Mike Ogren, Éric Chaput, Austin Riley and Mario Berthiaume.

The second race of the meeting will be held Sunday afternoon.