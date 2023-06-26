Norman Reedus says Daryl Dixon has been 'dropped on the moon' in new Walking Dead spinoff

We got our first footage of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon last week during the Dead City premiere with a new promo for the spin-off that showed Norman Reedus' titular character lost at sea, passed out on a lifeboat after some sort of apparent shipwreck.

But now it's time to get our first look at the show… on land! In the above teaser, we see Daryl washing ashore — thank God for the tides! — and walking across a beach littered with abandoned cars and bikes before finally coming upon a decimated seaside town.

Reedus spoke to EW about how he ended up here, and what his character makes of these strange new surroundings. "His journey was a long one," says the actor. "Longer and even harder and weirder than you would think. He was so close to getting what he wanted and to where he wanted to be. And, of course, in Walking Dead rules, he had it ripped away. To Daryl, you might as well have dropped him on the moon. This world now, it's bigger, it's deeper, and just as heavy, if not heavier."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

AMC Norman Reedus on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'

And we start to see that heaviness unfold in the new footage. "My name is Daryl Dixon," says Reedus' character. "I come from a place called the Commonwealth. I went out looking for something. All I found is trouble."

Ohhhhhh, ominous. What kind of trouble? Well, we know that the new series, set in France, has a connection to The Walking Dead: World Beyond finale credits scene, which showed a French lab studying a different variant of walkers that might have different abilities than those we have seen before. Is that the trouble to which Daryl is referring, or is it just… you know, being shipwrecked?

Also, to whom is he talking? Us? Himself? Someone else? Merle's ghost? So many questions!

Regardless, it's also interesting that Daryl refers to himself as being from the Commonwealth, although it does track when you consider that Daryl left Alexandria after Rick Grimes' disappearance before making the Commonwealth his (somewhat unwelcome) home. Being such a loner as he is, Daryl never really had a "home" per se. Nowhere is his home.

Check out the new Daryl Dixon footage above.

