Norman Reedus gets branded in new Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon footage

Things are not going well for Daryl Dixon these days. At least in the brief glimpses of footage we have seen from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which debuts this fall on AMC and AMC+.

The very first thing we saw from the show was Norman Reedus' Daryl lost at sea and passed out on an overturned boat. While he seems to have somehow made it to land, our latest footage in a promo released during The Walking Dead: Dead City shows our hero suffering what appears to be an even more harrowing fate.

- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 1 - Photo Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel Guimier/AMC Norman Reedus on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'

The teaser — which you can watch above — begins with a shot of castle ruins, and then cuts to inside the walls to a semi-conscious Daryl strapped to a bed. Uh-oh, that doesn't sound good. But wait, there are a bunch of nuns there. That does sound good. Nuns are a good sign, right? Oh… hold on. What's with all those surgical instruments? Back to not good. And why is that nun now pressing a red-hot poker down onto Daryl's arm? Is she cauterizing a wound or branding our hero as part of some sort of sick religious ceremony? Is this nun fixin' Dixon, or fixin' to cause some trouble?

While posing more questions than it answers, the clip definitely backs up what director and executive producer Greg Nicotero told EW about the new spin-off not merely being an extension of the original series. "This is definitely not more of the same. Our show introduces new characters, new themes, and is an exciting extension of the genre that will delight people who love this kind of storytelling and crave more. The Last of Us and Station Eleven proved that there are still moving survival stories to be told."

And apparently those stories involve a bunch of mysterious nuns in a crumbling castle. To see the new footage for yourself, check out the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: