Norman Powell upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday

Andrew Greif: Clippers guard Norman Powell has been *upgraded* to doubtful for Wednesday’s game vs. Phoenix. Powell hasn’t played since fracturing a bone in his foot Feb. 10 but practiced today without limitations. If he plays tomorrow, think he could be eased in off the bench initially.

Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers officially upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for their only game in a five-day span.

Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard will not play tomorrow.

Jay Scrubb is out for the season. – 8:23 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs the Phoenix Suns – 8:22 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers guard Norm Powell has been *upgraded* to doubtful for Wednesday’s game vs. Phoenix.

Powell hasn’t played since fracturing a bone in his foot Feb. 10 but practiced today without limitations. If he plays tomorrow, think he could be eased in off the bench initially. – 7:55 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers on the mend? Kawhi Leonard shoots, Norman Powell practices ocregister.com/2022/04/05/cli… – 5:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue today regarding Norman Powell in practicing: “We’re not going to play 5-on-5 today. But, he’s going to do everything we’re doing today, though.” – 3:39 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Norm Powell will get in a practice – although not a full 5-on-5 today – before Clippers play tomorrow against Suns. Then they will likely have a practice before playing Saturday vs Kings and Sunday vs OKC. Ty Lue would only say “hope so” when asked if Norm returns before play-in – 3:27 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

To recap today’s Clippers pre-practice media availability:

— Kawhi’s back shooting, not at game speed (during the portion we watched) but getting back to 3-point range

— Norm Powell will practice without limitations today; Ty Lue hopes he’ll be able to return before play-in – 3:07 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Norm Powell has been cleared to do everything in practice today. Lue says team won’t go through full 5-on-5 though today. But Powell is cleared to participate today in practice. – 2:58 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue says that Norm Powell will practice today. – 2:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Robert Covington on Norman Powell, others nearing return, saying full team will be scary – 2:52 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

RoCo on the potential return of Norman Powell from foot injury: “It gives him that extra itch. He wants to be part of it so bad… it’s gonna be scary, it’s gonna be very scary. We have so much firepower.” – 2:51 PM

Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on Norm: “He’ll be able to practice today. He’ll be able to do everything we’re doing today.” (No five on five.) “Hope so,” he can come back this regular season. Though he doesn’t know for sure. -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / April 5, 2022

Law Murray: Norman Powell will practice today, which sets him up to return tomorrow vs the Phoenix Suns. Although Ty Lue said “hope so” in regards to Powell returning this week. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 5, 2022

Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has missed all of the season, star wing Paul George has missed most of it and key newcomer Norman Powell is still sidelined due to injuries. There is hope from Lue that all three could return for the Western Conference postseason. The Clippers are currently in position to qualify as one of four teams for the play-in tournament. “Special. If all three guys are back then, we can definitely be special,” Lue told Andscape on March 21. “And that’s for sure. With the guys getting experience they’re getting now with those guys being out. And if you give me two stars and then Norman Powell, who’s a really good player, I can make something happen.” -via Andscape / March 29, 2022