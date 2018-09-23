Norman, Keane, McElrea head Road To Indy testing

Norman, who scored his first Lights victory at Gateway last month after a brilliant duel with teammate Colton Herta, was the only driver to crack the 75sec barrier around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, setting a 1min14.9283sec lap, which equates to 117.184mph.

His time, set in yesterday’s third session, was just a sliver ahead of Pro Mazda graduate Oliver Askew in another Andretti Autosport car, who set a 1min15.0008sec lap in this morning’s first session. That in turn was mere hundredths faster than another series veteran Victor Franzoni, testing for Belardi Auto Racing, and another newbie, Robert Megennis, who topped the sixth and final session of the weekend in another Andretti Autosport machine.

New Pro Mazda champion Rinus VeeKay was within two tenths of top time for Juncos Racing, whereas sixth placed David Malukas – another driver coming off the back of a strong Pro Mazda season, was over half a second in arrears for Belardi, and Parker Thompson in a Team Pelfrey car was more than one second from top spot.

In Pro Mazda, Darren Keane put Italy’s RP Motorsports on top with his best time from the third of six session, beating impressive RTI rookie Danial Frost of Juncos Racing by just over one-tenth of a second. Rasmus Lindh, in another Juncos machine, relied on his Session 2 time to clock third fastest overall, while Julian van der Watt slotted his BN Racing entry into fourth.

Keane also starred in USF2000, finishing the test second overall for Cape Motorsports, behind only Hunter McElrea’s Pabst Racing entry, which turned 1min24.5064sec lap.

With Keane around 0.1sec down, Alexandre Baron was over 0.4sec adrift for Legacy Autosport, while James Raven put DE Force fourth overall.