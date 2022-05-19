Norman criticized Down Under for LIV golf move and comments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DENNIS PASSA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Greg Norman
    Greg Norman
    Australian golfer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — When Adam Scott won the Masters in 2013, the person he thanked most profusely was a larger-than-life character synonymous with golf in Australia.

“There was one guy who inspired a nation of golfers and that’s Greg Norman,” Scott said shortly after beating Angel Cabrera in a playoff at Augusta. “Everything about the way he handled himself was incredible . . . he was a role model.”

Golfers in Australia now are having difficulty maintaining that thought. The reason: Norman’s involvement in the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV golf tour and comments he’s made about the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

“Look, we’ve all made mistakes and you just want to learn by those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward,” Norman said of the killing that sparked international condemnation. Norman made the comment at a news conference ahead of the first LIV event scheduled for June 9-11 outside of London.

That remark stunned seven-time LPGA major winner Karrie Webb, who said on social media: “The little girl in me just died well and truly!! Has anyone’s childhood hero disappointed them as much as I am now??” The tweet was accompanied by three emojis, two of them showing tears in their eyes.

And while players gather this week at Tulsa, Oklahoma for the PGA Championship, the Australian who won the 1990 title at Shoal Creek in Birmingham, Alabama — Wayne Grady — said of Norman: “The admiration I had for him for what he has achieved and what he did for Australian golf is gone.”

The two had been long-time friends and were on the International teams together at the Presidents Cup in 1998 and 2000 when Norman played and Grady was a non-playing assistant captain.

Grady’s biggest issue was Norman’s decision to head up LIV Golf Investments, a job that Jack Nicklaus said he turned down.

“I was offered something in excess of $100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg (Norman) is doing,” Nicklaus said in an article on the Fire Pit Collective website. “I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said, ’Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.”

Norman apparently had no such qualms, and Grady said he knew why.

“He has been trying to take down the tour for 30 years,” Grady said in a social media post. “The admiration I had for him for what he has achieved and what he did for Australian golf is gone. For him to try and trivialize what the greats before him did to grow and create what the PGA Tour is today is an absolute disgrace. You should hang your head in shame, Shark.”

There was no response to calls or an email sent to Scott’s management company by The Associated Press requesting comment from the Australian player about Norman’s connection with LIV and his recent remarks about Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, who had written critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had gone into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018 to collect documents required for him to marry his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, and never came out.

In February 2021, U.S. intelligence agencies said Saudi Arabia’s crown prince approved the operation that led to Kashoggi’s death.

Cengiz told London's Telegraph newspaper that Norman’s comments were “so hurtful.”

“Would you say that if it was your loved one? How can we go forward when those who ordered the murder are still unpunished, and continue to try to buy back their legitimacy?” Cengiz said.

Amnesty International also described Norman’s comments as “wrong and seriously misguided.”

Separately, Norman responded quizzically to a question about Saudi Arabia’s poor record on LGBQT rights.

“I’m not sure whether I even have any gay friends, to be honest with you,” Norman replied.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Suns GM James Jones exploring adding picks in the upcoming draft

    Gerald Bourguet: James Jones on the Suns not having a pick in the NBA Draft: "I explore all options, so if there's an opportunity to get back in the draft, we will." Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet What's the buzz on Twitter? Duane Rankin @ ...

  • Australia election: How climate is making Australia more unliveable

    Climate-driven disasters are converging with key financial decisions like never before, experts say.

  • Trump Turns the Georgia Primary Into His Personal Vendetta

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe 2020 election was closer than you remember. If Donald Trump had flipped 60,000 votes from blue to red in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, he would be president right now.Placing loyalists in positions to impact a possible run in 2024 is the most obvious explanation for why Trump has endorsed challengers this year to Georgia incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Attorney General Chris Carr, all of

  • Former PGA champ Stockton rues turnout at champions dinner

    Dave Stockton won the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills and his nostalgic return this week included the champions dinner for swapping stories of the great shots, the terrible ones and memories of career-making victories. Nobody misses the Masters champions dinner, Stockton noted. The other former PGA champions who were there: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Padraig Harrington, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem, Mark Brooks and Jeff Sluman.

  • Ex-Angels P Matt Harvey suspended 60 games after admitting to taking pills with Tyler Skaggs

    Matt Harvey said in court earlier this year that he took pills in the Angels dugout and had exchanged them with Tyler Skaggs, who died of an overdose in 2019.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Fisher headlines Canada's training camp roster for U18 Men’s Americas Championship

    TORONTO — Elijah Fisher, who helped Canada win bronze at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup last year in his national team debut, headlines Canada Basketball's roster of 19 players invited to training camp ahead of the upcoming U18 Men’s Americas Championship. The invitation comes during a standout year for Fisher, an 18-year-old five-star recruit from Oshawa, Ont. He set an Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association record with 75 points on Feb. 2 to lead Toronto’s Crestwood Prep Lions to a 119-102 win

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • As tough as it will be, the Maple Leafs have to stay the course

    Even though the result was the same, the Maple Leafs showed something different against the Lightning.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

    Remedy Entertainment is bringing a lot of updates for their popular game ‘Alan Wake Remastered’. What are they?

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Q&A: Western Mustangs linebacker Deionte Knight on his parents, football and seizing the day

    The Western Mustangs linebacker, Deionte Knight of Ajax, Ont., has been in major demand by both the Canadian and National Football Leagues. As he was on his way to go celebrate his football team's 2021 Vanier Cup victory, Knight got a phone call from both the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers asking him to take part in their rookie mini-camp. The defenseman has also been selected by the Toronto Argonauts as their 10th overall pick in the CFL draft in early May. After a long week

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.