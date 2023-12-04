Norman Christmas market returns to Jersey

Traders from France will come to Jersey for five days to provide a range of food and products

Dozens of traders are displaying their produce and goods at the Norman Christmas market in St Helier.

Traders from France have returned to Jersey to provide local dishes including la tartiflette, cheese and crepes.

Islanders will be able to purchase other products too, such as soaps, scarves, silk jumpers and accessories.

The markets started on Monday and run between 09:00 and 18:00 GMT at the Weighbridge until Sunday 10 December.

"We hope to see you there, on your way to the ice-rink or simply to take in the French atmosphere that the traders are sure to bring along with them," organisers said.

