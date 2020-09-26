'Normalise walking away' - Is Mabasa considering his Orlando Pirates future?

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa took to Twitter to post a cryptic message in what could be seen as him considering his future at the club.

The 23-year-old had a bright start to his career at Mayfair but he fell down the pecking order following the rise to prominence of Gabadinho Mhango toward the end of 2019.

And could he be thinking hard about his future at the Sea Robbers with his latest tweet?

NORMALISE WALKING AWAY — Tshegofatso Mabasa_16 (@TshegoMabaso) September 26, 2020

Mabasa's brilliant start to the season saw him score five goals in six league starts but Mhango took over from him and cemented his place in Bucs' starting line-up.

Mhango went on to become the club's first-choice striker and he repaid the club by scoring 16 goals and eventually finished the as the league's joint-top goalscorer alongside Peter Shalulile, who was on the books of Highlands Park.

Shalulile has since joined Mamelodi Sundowns alongside former Highlands Park captain and teammate Mothobi Mvala.

The arrival of Josef Zinnbauer in December 2019 also didn't make things easier for Mabasa, who often had to settle for a place on the bench and be used sparingly as a substitute.

He only managed two starts under Zinnbauer - his first being the 1-1 draw against Baroka where he found the back of the net and rescued a point for the Buccaneers.

Mabasa's second start was against Cape Town City, when Jan Olde Riekerink's men snatched maximum points under the nose of the Buccaneers with a 1-0 win.

Now, the arrival of Terrence Dzukamanja from Bidvest Wits means competition for places will be even tougher as the striking department has five quality frontmen in the squad.

And that could see Mabasa fall further down the pecking order as Zinnbauer may be forced to give Dzukamanja playing time to see what he could offer the club the going forward.

As things stand, there is Mhango, Mabasa, Dzukamanja, Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga.

Shonga, however, faces a bleak future after he was suspended for breaking the bio-bubble protocols set by the PSL soon after the restart of last season.