‘Normal People’: Starzplay, CBC & Australia’s Stan Make A Date With Sally Rooney’s Hit Drama

A host of international buyers have fallen for Normal People following the romantic drama’s soaraway success on the BBC and Hulu.

Endeavor Content has closed deals for the Sally Rooney adaptation with streamer Starzplay in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Latin America and Japan, while CBC Gem has acquired the series in Canada and Stan will premiere it in Australia.

Other deals include Denmark (DR Denmark), Greece, Cyprus and Malta (Fox Life), Iceland (Siminn), Ireland (RTE), Finland (YLE), New Zealand (TVNZ), Norway (NRK), Russia and CIS (Kinopoisk) and Sweden (SVT).

Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as Marianne and Connell, a pair of Irish teenagers who form an intense and tender connection that burns strong from their school days to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

The Element Pictures-produced series premiered on the BBC’s streaming service iPlayer last month and went on to wrack up 16.2M views in its first seven days, propelling online youth brand BBC Three to its best-ever week.

Prentiss Fraser, executive vice president of international television sales at Endeavor, said: “Normal People is a magical combination of incredible storytelling, talented acting, best in class production and intimate and thoughtful direction. It’s an absolute gem and adored by so many fans around the world. Bringing premium work to the global audience is what Endeavor Content is all about.”

Rooney, who adapted her book alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, serves as an executive producer with Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton and Anna Ferguson for Element Pictures. Lenny Abrahamson directed the first six episodes and was also an executive producer. Hettie McDonald also directed.

