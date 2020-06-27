Normal People Stars Confess Their Sins to Fleabag 's Hot Priest in New Comedy Sketch for Charity

Normal People’s confused teen lovers Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) are turning to Fleabag’s hot priest for some fatherly advice.

Normal People, the romantic miniseries based on the popular novel by Sally Rooney, and Fleabag, the BBC comedy from Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, couldn’t be more different — but the worlds of the two TV shows recently collided in a new sketch video.

The video was created for RTE Does Comic Relief, a fundraiser benefiting those most in need in Ireland amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the sketch, Connell from Normal People enters the confessional in a Catholic church, to find the priest from Fleabag, played by Andrew Scott, on the other side.

“I feel like I’m causing pain to the person that I love,” Connell reveals to the priest. “I’m just really torn. You know, the physical side of things is great, that’s always been so powerful. It's when I try to talk, you know, when I try to express what I’m feeling at the time that’s when things get confused.”

“I get it,” the priest, who is unnamed in Fleabag aside from his affectionate “Hot Priest” nickname, replies, to which an incredulous Connell says, “You do?”

“Yeah,” he says, embarking on a speech about his own love interest. “When it’s good it feels so good, her kisses just taste so sweet, it’s almost like being tested. You lie awake at night and you just lie there wondering if this is some cosmic challenge that you’re being burdened with in order to audit your soul.”

Following the speech, Connell’s on-off again girlfriend, Marianne appears on the other side of the confessional. A confusing — and hilarious — scene ensues, in which the priest is stuck between the two teens talking over each other.

Mescal shared a photo of the three Irish actors on his Instagram page after the sketch was released, urging fans to donate to the cause. “Well this happened! @daisyedgarjones and Andrew are absolute legends,” he wrote. “Please, please please donate x”