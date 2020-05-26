Normal People star to raffle Connell's chain for charity

The romance between Marianne and Connell has been a big hit for the BBC - PA

Normal People star Paul Mescal is raffling off his chain in order to raise money for a suicide prevention charity.

The actor, who plays Connell Waldron in the hit BBC Three series, said that the chain he wears in the programme had got "a following of its own".

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The chain, which has its own Instagram fan page, got plenty of airtime in the numerous intimate moments between Connell and Marianne, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The series, which is adapted from Sally Rooney's 2018 Man Booker longlisted novel, was watched by 16 million people in its first week on the BBC iPlayer.

The chain is being raffled in aid of Pieta, which is an Irish charity that provides support to people who are suicidal or engaging in self-harm.

Mescal said: "I am delighted to be able to help out Pieta by raffling off my chain that has taken on a following of its own since Normal People hit television screens.

"Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up."

He added that the series "touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations".

"I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland," Mescal said.

The raffle opened on Monday and runs until June 8.

More than €9,000 (about £8,000) has been raised by the charity initiative so far.