Normal People Stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal Reunite in NYC

It's a Normal People reunion!

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal reunited for a hangout in New York City, the actress shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In a carousel of photos from the Golden Globe-nominated actress' recent trip to the Big Apple, she and her Normal People costar smiled widely for a selfie together. Mescal wore a baseball cap, dark sunglasses and a white t-shirt, while Edgar-Jones wore an embroidered white blouse and small gold hoop earrings.

Other photos included snapshots of a friend's orange cat, another friend of Edgar-Jones' and the New York City skyline.

"Kewl cats and kittens in NYC," Edgar-Jones wrote in the caption for the post.

Edgar-Jones, 23, and Mescal, 25, starred in Hulu's Normal People, a drama based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name. The miniseries was nominated for four Emmys at last year's awards, including an acting nod for Mescal.

The BBC drama was also recognized with seven nods at the BAFTAs, where Edgar-Jones was nominated for leading actress and Mescal won for leading actor. It was also nominated at the Golden Globes earlier this year for best television limited series.

In April, Edgar-Jones expressed her excitement at the show's critical recognition.

"Thank you so much @bafta I am so proud of our show and this special team of people. 7 BAFTA noms?!! There aren't enough words to describe how lucky I feel to have met and worked with you all," she wrote on Instagram.

"Sally Rooney puts it best I think in the final chapter for what you all and this story has done for me..." she added, going on to quote the Booker Prize-longlisted novel: " 'He brought her goodness like a gift and now it belongs to her. Meanwhile his life opens out before him in all directions at once. They've done a lot of good for each other. Really, she thinks, really. People can really change one another. You should go, she says. I'll always be here. You know that.' "