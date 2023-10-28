Normal for Hartcliffe film challenges stereotype of 'deprived' community

The film explores what the term Normal for Hartcliffe means today

For one South Bristol neighbourhood in the 1960s and 70s, the handwritten notes of social workers, doctors, education and council staff were often branded with three catastrophic letters: NFH.

The Normal for Hartcliffe acronym served as a nudge to fellow support workers that issues raised which might normally cause concern or warrant intervention, could be routinely ignored as part of an emerging culture of negligence in that area of the city.

Hartcliffe was seen in some cases as a lost cause, with residents left feeling exiled from the rest of Bristol as they struggled with a lack of jobs, opportunities, infrastructure, transport and facilities.

Local filmmaker Paul Holbrook and former Bristol Post journalist Neil Maggs have decided to shed light on the area which often felt left behind as other parts of Bristol saw shining developments and investments, reclaiming those letters to explore what 'Normal for Hartcliffe' means today.

During their new 20 minute documentary, the ill-fitting mask assigned to the community was lifted, and a poignant portrayal of resilience, pride, aspiration and solidarity emerged.

"I think there's definitely been an increase in the coverage of Hartcliffe in recent years, but traditionally I think it's always tended to be a place that's perhaps had a negativity about it in the press, where something's gone wrong," said Mr Holbrook.

"But I think what probably hasn't happened, and this is what I really wanted to do, was make a film with uncensored and unsanitised voices directly telling their story," he added.

Paul Holbrook used the film to reflect on his upbringing in Hartcliffe and explore some of the challenges of living there

The short film saw members of the community given a platform to voice their frustrations at the prejudice that has long plagued people's minds when they hear the word Hartcliffe.

"I grew up in Hartcliffe and lived here my whole life. Some of my best memories are here," Mr Holbrook said.

"It's part of me culturally and everything I do creatively is inspired by the people of Hartcliffe," he added.

The documentary, commissioned by Hartcliffe and Withywood Community Partnership (HWCP), serves as a rallying call to transform the lives of those living and working in Hartcliffe.

The creators hope the film will empower residents to use their voice and demand change such as better transport links so that people can easily commute to jobs in the city centre.

Members of the Hartcliffe community spoke of their pride, hopes and frustrations with the area

"We shouldn't have to do this. It's sort of a call to arms this saying, 'listen to this, please listen'," said Mr Maggs.

Alongside the chance to address the issues, the film was used as an opportunity to showcase Hartcliffe as a forgotten treasure.

"This kind of view, of the high-rise flats that just drifts and merges into this green and lush countryside. That's one of the benefits of living at the far edge of the city.

"The landscape is so unique, it gives the film a real good sense of place. You've got the people and the community, and then at the same time you've got this backdrop of beauty," he added.

The film was originally shown at the Watershed on 19 October and is due to be screened at other community venues across Bristol.

