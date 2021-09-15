Norm Macdonald's best lines from 'SNL' as Burt Reynolds and anchor on 'Weekend Update'

From his impersonations of Burt Reynolds and Larry King to his spot on the "Weekend Update," Norm Macdonald was one of the most iconic comedians of the 46 seasons of "Saturday Night Live."

Macdonald was a cast member of the show from 1993 to 1998 and was the anchor of its "Weekend Update" segment for three seasons. Macdonald, who died at age 61 on Tuesday after battling cancer, was such a memorable member of the cast that current "Weekend Update" anchor Colin Jost listed Macdonald as his biggest influence for the job.

As the world mourns the loss of the beloved comedian, here are some of his most memorable moments on "SNL."

Burt Reynolds

One of his most iconic routines, Macdonald impersonated Burt Reynolds in the recurring "Celebrity Jeopardy!" sketches. The character found such great success that he did the impersonation multiple times, including on the show's 40th-anniversary special.

One of the most well-known moments came in 1999 when Macdonald's Reynolds changed his name to "Turd Ferguson" during the faux game show and wore an oversized foam cowboy hat.

Some of his most memorable lines include, "Don't bother – I didn't write anything" during Final Jeopardy, trying to put the foam hat on Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, played by "SNL" star Will Ferrell, and when asked where he came from, responding, "I've been here the whole time."

'Weekend Update'

Here are some of Macdonald's best lines during his time as anchor of the spoof news show:

"Monday is Oscar night, and three films, 'The English Patient,' 'Secrets and Lies' and 'Shine' are locked in a tight race in the category: Best picture there's not a chance in hell I will ever see."

"Oprah Winfrey's longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham, has written a new book called 'You Can Make it Happen: A Nine-Step Plan For Success.' Step No. 1: become Oprah Winfrey's boyfriend. Then the other eight are just 'hang around.'"

"Paul McCartney will take part in this first live online chat May 17, and a record 2½ million calls have already come in for people hoping to have an actual moment of contact with the former Beatle. Although it should be noted that 2 million of those calls came from Ringo Starr."

"Real estate mogul Donald Trump announced this week that after 3½ years of marriage, he is seeking a divorce from wife, Marla Maples. According to Trump, Maples violated part of their marriage agreement when she decided to turn 30."

"In London, British scientists created a frog embryo without a head, a breakthrough that could lead to the production of headless human clones to provide organs and tissue for transplant, as well as horrific nightmares for the rest of my life."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best Norm Macdonald jokes on SNL as Burt Reynolds, Weekend anchor