Noridian Expands Medicaid Market Footprint with New Hire

·3 min read
This role will bring the company’s administrative services and customer experience to additional states

Jessica Stimpson

FARGO, N.D., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, will grow its public sector market and customer satisfaction with a new position. Jessica Stimpson joins Noridian as the public sector market lead, serving as the central contact for state health program executive leadership. Stimpson will develop and execute a strategic growth plan focused on bringing the innovative administrative services and renowned customer experience Noridian is known for to new Medicaid markets. 

“At Noridian, we understand the increased demand that state-run health programs face. We are dedicated to alleviating customer challenges by increasing efficiencies to back-office operations. Hiring Jessica is a direct display of our people-first philosophy and will help state customers meet the needs of their specific populations,” shares Woody Barela, senior vice president and chief growth officer at Noridian. “Jessica is an experienced leader with demonstrated success working with payers, providers and other key health care stakeholders. Her role will position Noridian to expand its footprint in the Medicaid market and bolster our already outstanding customer service.”

As market lead, Stimpson will build strong relationships with key Noridian customers and influencers including executive leadership, external stakeholders and operating leaders. She will also develop and execute on strategic plans that promote public sector growth and customer satisfaction. Additionally, Stimpson will conduct market research to inform state health care sector service expansion.

Stimpson has worked closely with Noridian for nearly two decades in a customer capacity, most recently as the vice president of sales and marketing at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND). In this role, she provided direction for the development and implementation of strategic marketing and sales plans. She also held several other BCBSND roles including director of product strategy and sales operation, front office business transformation lead, and manager of marketing operations and product management. Stimpson received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and government and a Bachelor of Education degree in social sciences from the University of North Dakota. She resides in Fargo.

“My role is a true focus on the Noridian mission of enabling access to care, eliminating barriers and elevating people,” says Stimpson. “Noridian truly cares about and understands the impacts that its work has at the local, state and federal level by supporting the delivery of health care to those who need it most. In my role, I am excited to share this mission as we focus on expanding our services in state Medicaid markets.”

Stimpson will be at the 2022 Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC) in Charlotte, Aug. 15 -18. Stop by booth #419 to learn about Noridian’s full suite of administrative services for the public and private health care markets or visit Noridian.com.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions
Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

