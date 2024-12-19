Norfolk State Spartans and the Alabama State Hornets meet in Uncasville, Connecticut

Alabama State Hornets (4-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (6-6)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and Norfolk State square off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Spartans have a 6-6 record in non-conference play. Norfolk State averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Hornets have a 4-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama State is the leader in the SWAC scoring 15.5 fast break points per game.

Norfolk State's average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 57.1% and averaging 18.6 points for the Spartans.

Amarr Knox is averaging 15.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

