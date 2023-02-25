Norfolk Southern Train Derails in North Carolina

Reuters

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in North Carolina on Saturday morning, following a high-profile crash in Ohio earlier this month.

The Saturday derailment, in Lexington, North Carolina, occurred on a 132-car freight train. Only one of those cars derailed, Norfolk Southern said, and as of Saturday afternoon there were no reports of a hazardous materials situation.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the incident occurred when “literally one set of wheels” on a car derailed, and that the car, as a whole, had not left the track. As of Saturday afternoon, the contents of the train’s cargo had not been disclosed.

“There are no reports of a hazmat situation or danger to the public. Our crew is safe and additional personnel are on their way to begin cleanup. We appreciate the public’s patience and care near this area during the cleanup work,” a spokesperson told Fox News.

The derailment has led to delays on passenger trains, according to alerts from Amtrak.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, leading to a large chemical fire and lingering concerns of environmental damage. The derailment prompted new scrutiny of rail companies like Norfolk Southern, which months ago lobbied to avoid a strike by railroad workers. Those workers had threatened to strike over what they described as unsustainable work practices, like lack of sick days.

Trains derail approximately 1,000 times each year in the U.S., but rarely result in chemical leaks like in East Palestine, the Washington Post reported.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

