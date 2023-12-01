Norfolk farmers join call for 'coastal flooding' minister

A farmer has joined calls for a "minister for coastal flooding" to prevent damage to agriculture.

Peter Gardiner said he has been forced to move his cattle inside a month early, which is costing him £800 a day.

He said his land near Potter Heigham, Norfolk, was covered in several feet of water after weeks of heavy rain.

A government spokesperson said: "We know the devastating impact that flooding can have on communities and businesses".

Mr Gardiner, 42, added: "Flooding is not just a problem we have in east Norfolk at the moment. It's a national problem."

Although pumps are being used to clear the water, Mr Gardiner said, the nearby River Thurne is so full, it keeps spilling back on to the land.

"If we have no grazing, we have nowhere to house our cattle next summer," he added.

"Ultimately, the worst-case scenario means we would have to sell them or some of them to make the livestock numbers fit what grass we do have available.

"These extreme weather events we're going to get will cause more flooding so having a minister to monitor the situation nationally must help."

Henry Cator, chairman of the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance, called for a specific minister for the coast to bring more investment and infrastructure to the region.

He said: "We need to plan for the future and adapt because people's livelihoods are at risk here.

"With climate change, we need somebody not only to give investment but to sit at the cabinet table and to help make the decisions that this country needs."

Joe Buxton, an agent for the National Farmers' Union Mutual insurance company in North Walsham, said: "I think farmers in this area, to be honest, some of them are a little bit beyond their wit's end because they're waiting for the level of water to drop.

"If we want to have food security, if we don't have a clear strategy or agricultural policy along with environmental policy, then we are where we are. Here facing the weather, on our own."

Peter Gardiner, who farms land near Potter Heigham, Norfolk, has been hit by flooding after weeks of heavy rain

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) spokesperson said: "Flooding and coastal erosion already form part of ministerial portfolios.

"We know the devastating impact that flooding can have on communities and businesses as we face more extreme weather brought about by climate change, including in Norfolk.

"Since April 2021, we have invested more than £1.5bn to protect better more than 67,000 homes and businesses across the country as part of our record £5.2bn investment in flood and coastal erosion schemes. As part of our efforts we have protected more than 380,000 properties since 2015 and more than 600,000 since 2010."

