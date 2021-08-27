Norfolk auto worker startled by $134,000 lotto win
Linda Beckett just about choked on her coffee.
The 53-year-old Delhi woman was relaxing at home when she logged into the OLG Lottery App to check a ticket she had purchased in town at the Pioneer gas station.
She was startled by news she had won a combined $134,190 in Lotto Max jackpots.
“When I saw the Big Winner screen, I thought, ‘Nope, that’s not true,’ and restarted my phone,” Beckett said.
“When the same screen came up, I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a mistake.”
The auto worker said it took some time for the numbers to stop dancing in front of her eyes.
“I was shaky with excitement — sitting still was a challenge,” Beckett said with a laugh.
She plans to celebrate her win by hosting a family barbecue before going shopping for a lifelong dream.
“I’m treating myself to a trailer,” she said. “I love to camp, and it’s always been a dream of mine to have a little camper.”
J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator