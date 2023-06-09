Noreen Nash Dies: Actress In ‘The Big Fix’ And ‘The Red Stallion’ Was 99
Noreen Nash, an actress who starred in the films The Bix Fix and The Red Stallion and had a small role in James Dean’s classic Giant, died on June 6 in Sherman Oaks. She was 99 and no details on the cause were given.
Nash received a screen test after being crowned Apple Blossom Queen in her hometown of Wenatchee, Washington while she was still in high school. She began acting in the mid-1940s in several small, uncredited roles.
More from Deadline
The Iron Sheik Dies: Wrestling Star Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri Was 81
Astrud Gilberto Dies: Brazilian Singer Of Sultry 'The Girl From Ipanema' Bossa Nova Classic Was 83
Barry Newman Dies: 'Vanishing Point' & 'Petrocelli' Star Was 92
Her big break came in 1947, when Nash starred in The Big Fix, a film about a gambling ring fixing college basketball games. That led to roles in such films as The Red Stallion, Assigned to Danger, The Checkered Coat, and Phantom From Space, among other movies of the 1940s and ‘50s.
Nash also appeared in such TV shows as “The Lone Ranger,” “The Abbott and Costello Show,” “My Little Margie,” “Dragnet,” and “77 Sunset Strip” before retiring from acting in the early 1960s. She then turned her talents to writing, and wrote several books.
No memorial service has been planned.
Best of Deadline
TV Shows Affected By WGA Strike: 'Etoile', 'Zero Day', 'Hysteria!', 'Duster' & More - Updated List
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
2023-24 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Major Film Festivals, Guilds & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.