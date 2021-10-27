Heavy rain, winds peak in the Maritimes as powerful nor'easter creeps closer

After a record-setting 'bomb cyclone' slammed the B.C. coast earlier this week, it's now the East Coast's turn, with a classic nor'easter sweeping through the U.S. Eastern Seaboard and then clipping the southern Maritimes into Thursday. An area of high pressure situated over Quebec will steer most of it south of Atlantic Canada, but the northern portion of the storm will still brush through the southern Maritimes with howling wind gusts and drenching rains expected. Wind and rain warnings are in effect. For timing on the storm, and how much rain and wind to expect, read below.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: INTENSE NOR'EASTER SET TO BRUSH MARITIMES WITH BLUSTERY WINDS AND SOAKING RAIN

In anticipation of the powerful storm, the governors of New Jersey and New York each issued a state of emergency earlier this week.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and watches for parts of New York and southern New England, while flash flood warnings are in effect in northeast Pennsylvania, southern Connecticut and northeast New Jersey.

Parts of New Jersey and upstate New York were flooded by the rains on Tuesday, and the storm is threatening additional high water and strong winds in the Northeast as it continues to move east.

A stationary ridge of high pressure is locked in over Quebec, helping to push the storm's track to the south, with the heaviest impacts avoiding Atlantic Canada. However, parts of the southern Maritimes won't be able to escape its wrath, with the northern edge of the storm bringing effects through Thursday morning.

Special weather statements and rainfall warnings are in effect for parts of southern Nova Scotia, with a wind warning for potential 100 km/h gusts expected along parts of the Atlantic coast. Power outages are possible, and the high winds may also toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm are anticipated for areas along shores of southwestern Nova Scotia, with 30-50 mm forecast for areas farther inland and surrounding Halifax, including the major city. Much lesser amounts as you head north into southern New Brunswick.

"If it is safe to do so, clear catch basins of leaves and debris to help with drainage," Environment and Climate Change Canada urges in the rainfall warning, adding that power outages are also possible at times.

Heavy downpours can also cause flash floods and water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The heaviest rain is expected to persist through Wednesday, lingering into Thursday morning as the system slowly exits the Maritimes.

BEYOND: MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER, BUT A WARM HALLOWEEN ON TAP

As this system gradually departs, the next system is set to track in for the weekend, with widespread wet and windy weather expected.

Well above seasonal temperatures will dominate, however, with a very warm Halloween expected for the Maritimes. Despite the threat for showers, daytime highs in a few spots could reach 20°C on Sunday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures will return for next week, though staying mostly near or above seasonal.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on this East Coast storm.