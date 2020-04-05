Nordstrom is having a rare sale on beauty best-sellers — but only for a limited time!

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Nordstrom is having a rare sale on best-selling beauty products — but only until Tuesday.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hot deal alert! Nordstrom is currently hosting a 15 per cent off sale on full-price makeup, skin care, fragrance and grooming must-haves from top-tier brands like Estée Lauder, Urban Decay, Philosophy and more.

This is the reailer’s second instalment of their Better Together sale series — a flash sale where they mark down some of their most popular items and brands, but only for a limited time.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on all your beauty must-haves, or to try something new — like that new serum you’ve had your eye on.

From hydrating lotions to cleansers that fight the look of aging, check out 10 of Nordstrom’s most popular items that are currently on sale. But you’ll have to move quickly — the beauty sale ends Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST.

Image via Nordstrom

This luxurious, butter-rich body cream by Clinique penetrates dryness-prone skin, delivering a new kind of softness to your elbows, knees and heels.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $28 (originally $33)

Image via Nordstrom

A limited-edition eyeshadow palette filled with must-have shades.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $57 (originally $67)

Image via Nordstrom

An award-winning gentle makeup remover with a unique oil-in-water formula for all eye and lip products, even waterproof ones.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $38 (originally $45)

Image via Nordstrom

A patented serum that significantly reduces the look of key signs of aging to give you radiant, hydrated, health-looking skin.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $130 (originally $154)

Image via Nordstrom

A shimmering powder blush that glides on smoothly and evenly, giving cheeks a glowing pop of color.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $42 (originally $50)

Image via Nordstrom

An eyeshadow palette with 12 neutral amber hues in finishes ranging from silky mattes to smooth shimmers to sparkling metallics.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $69 (originally $90)

Image via Nordstrom

A cookie-inspired shower gel that provides a rich, foaming lather to cleanse and condition skin and hair.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $23 (originally $27)

Image via Nordstrom

A luxurious facial cleansing gel that does double duty with 1% glycolic acid (AHA) and 1% salicylic acid (BHA).

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $50 (originally $58)

Image via Nordstrom

A deeply penetrating hand cream that leaves the skin velvety-soft to ensure the healthiest and smoothest hands.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $28 (originally $33)

Image via Nordstrom

An easy-to-use sunscreen stick that provides powerful protection against UVA and UVB rays.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $40 (originally $47)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.