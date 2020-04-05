Nordstrom is having a rare sale on beauty best-sellers — but only for a limited time!
Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Hot deal alert! Nordstrom is currently hosting a 15 per cent off sale on full-price makeup, skin care, fragrance and grooming must-haves from top-tier brands like Estée Lauder, Urban Decay, Philosophy and more.
This is the reailer’s second instalment of their Better Together sale series — a flash sale where they mark down some of their most popular items and brands, but only for a limited time.
Now is the perfect time to stock up on all your beauty must-haves, or to try something new — like that new serum you’ve had your eye on.
From hydrating lotions to cleansers that fight the look of aging, check out 10 of Nordstrom’s most popular items that are currently on sale. But you’ll have to move quickly — the beauty sale ends Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST.
Clinique Deep Comfort Body Butter
This luxurious, butter-rich body cream by Clinique penetrates dryness-prone skin, delivering a new kind of softness to your elbows, knees and heels.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $28 (originally $33)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette
A limited-edition eyeshadow palette filled with must-have shades.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $57 (originally $67)
Lancome Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover
An award-winning gentle makeup remover with a unique oil-in-water formula for all eye and lip products, even waterproof ones.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $38 (originally $45)
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Serum
A patented serum that significantly reduces the look of key signs of aging to give you radiant, hydrated, health-looking skin.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $130 (originally $154)
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Blush
A shimmering powder blush that glides on smoothly and evenly, giving cheeks a glowing pop of color.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $42 (originally $50)
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
An eyeshadow palette with 12 neutral amber hues in finishes ranging from silky mattes to smooth shimmers to sparkling metallics.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $69 (originally $90)
Philosophy Pink Frosted Animal Cracker Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath
A cookie-inspired shower gel that provides a rich, foaming lather to cleanse and condition skin and hair.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $23 (originally $27)
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
A luxurious facial cleansing gel that does double duty with 1% glycolic acid (AHA) and 1% salicylic acid (BHA).
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $50 (originally $58)
Laura Mercier Fresh Fig Hand Crème
A deeply penetrating hand cream that leaves the skin velvety-soft to ensure the healthiest and smoothest hands.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $28 (originally $33)
Shiseido Sun Protection Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 37 Sunscreen
An easy-to-use sunscreen stick that provides powerful protection against UVA and UVB rays.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $40 (originally $47)
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.