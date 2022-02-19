Nordstrom's Winter Sale Has Skincare for Up to 60% Off — Including Kiehl's, Murad, and Kate Somerville

Maya Gandara
·2 min read
Getty Images

If you're anything like me, you can't resist a good beauty sale — especially if it includes high-end names. Finding these deals can be a rarity, but if you pay close attention to Nordstrom's frequent markdowns, you're likely to walk away with more than you bargained for. And that sentiment rings true this weekend; Kate Somerville, Murad, Perricone MD, Sisley Paris, and Kiehl's are all up to 60 percent off during the retailer's winter sale.

While the majority of discounts span across Nordstrom's fashion catalog (see plenty of designer items on sale here), the small but mighty beauty sale selection shouldn't be overlooked. You'll find tons of hidden makeup, fragrance, bodycare, and hair tool gems at gasp-worthy prices — but the most notable offerings can be sought across the dozens of anti-aging skincare products.

Plenty of wrinkle-fighting options are up for grabs, including this 2-in-1 plumping moisturizer-serum and this line-smoothing eye cream from Kate Somerville, both of which are currently 40 percent off. Additionally, Perricone MD has two unmissable products listed, both of which are formulated with the brand's patented anti-aging ingredient, acyl glutathione. Pair this vitamin-rich serum that instantly targets deep creases and wrinkles with this brightening eye cream, and you'll be on your way to a more youthful-looking complexion in no time. Those that love their sun damage protectants should opt for this lightweight sunscreen from Sisley Paris that's 50 percent off, or this vitamin C-based daily cleanser from Murad that's down to $28.

Nordstrom's winter sale officially wraps up on February 27. We recommend perusing all the retailer has to offer before the clock (or stock) runs out.

Find our favorites from the beauty sale down below.

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Serum

Shop now: $59 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

wrinkle warrior serum
wrinkle warrior serum

Kate Somerville Line Release Under Eye Repair Cream

Shop now: $84 (Originally $140); nordstrom.com

eye cream
eye cream

Sisley Paris Sunleÿa Age Minimizing Sun Care SPF 15

Shop now: $130 (Originally $260); nordstrom.com

sun skin care
sun skin care

Murad Essential-C Cleanser

Shop now: $28 (Originally $40); nordstrom.com

facial cleanser
facial cleanser

Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Deep Crease Serum

Shop now: $125 (Originally $179); nordstrom.com

facial serum
facial serum

Perricone MD Smoothing & Brightening Under-Eye Cream

Shop now: $85 (Originally $122); nordstrom.com

Perricone MD Smoothing &amp; Brightening Under-Eye Cream
Perricone MD Smoothing & Brightening Under-Eye Cream

Kiehl's Defend & Correct Set

Shop now: $56 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com

face lotion
face lotion

Caudea AuSet Aurora Facial Oil

Shop now: $16 (Originally $40); nordstrom.com

face oil
face oil
