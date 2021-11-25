Nordstrom's Black Friday Beauty Discounts Are So High, We Audibly Gasped

Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty Deals

Ring the alarm — Black Friday deals are officially in full swing. If you are an avid shopper, you may be spending your morning anxiously jumping from site to site to score the best beauty deals. Luckily, Nordstrom has an extensive selection of discounted items under one roof, and it easily rivals all other sales happening elsewhere.

While Nordstrom may be primarily known for carrying countless big name fashion brands from Sweaty Betty to Free People to Tory Burch, its under-the-radar beauty section deserves an equal amount of attention. Within the thousands upon thousands of Black Friday deals, you'll find that plenty of top-shelf beauty brands have been discounted by as much as 50 percent, including Kate Somerville, Kiehl's, Tom Ford, AllSaints, Perricone MD, and Giorgio Armani.

Skincare, hair care, makeup, and fragrance are all included in the markdowns, giving you the prime opportunity to begin your holiday shopping (or simply to treat yourself right now.) Whether you or a loved one is in need of a fresh anti-wrinkle moisturizer, new tube of mascara, brow growth serum, or thickening scalp serum, you're bound to find more than your wallet bargained for amongst the endless sea of limited-time deals.

Since wading through Nordstrom's sale pages is both time consuming and stress-inducing, we've rounded up all the best beauty deals to shop during the retailer's Black Friday sale. Check out the biggest discounts available on skincare, hair care, makeup, and fragrance products down below.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Skincare Deals

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Hair Care Deals

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Makeup Deals

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Fragrance Deals

