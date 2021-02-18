'I could live in these': Nordstrom shoppers are raving about these Zella leggings — and they're on sale for 40% off

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

These Zella Moto Leggings are 40% off, and have received the Nordstrom shopper seal of approval. Images via Nordstrom.

Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is in full swing, and there are still plenty of top-rated items that are miraculously still in stock, including a selection of the department store’s best-selling leggings.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Zella is Nordstrom’s in-house brand of activewear, and has become a hit among shoppers and fitness enthusiasts alike for their top quality and performance fabrics.

Take the fan-favourite Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings - these Nordstrom-exclusive leggings regularly sell out during the Anniversary Sale, and have a solid 3.9-star rating from more than 100 customer reviews.

Save 40% on the Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $41 (originally $69)

What are they?

Constructed with moisture-wicking fabric and fitted with a no-slip waistband, these stretchy, figure-sculpting leggings help keep you feeling cool as your workout warms up, and work just as well running errands as they do at the gym.

Moto-inspired stitching adds detail to this pair of wear-everywhere leggings, taking them a step up from your run of the mill workout gear.

Regularly priced at $69, two colours of these edgy meets functional leggings are currently 40 per cent off. You’ll want to get your hands on them quickly, since they’re part of the Winter Sale that ends on Feb. 21.

What people are saying

Thanks to their superior comfort and fit, these leggings have become a wardrobe staple in many closets.

“They are super comfortable, fit great and they make my butt look amazing! I could live in these and am definitely going to be getting more in the future,” shared one reviewer.

Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

“These are my first Zella leggings and I will be purchasing more,” added another. “They wash and dry really well which is honestly my biggest concern as I'm at home and living in leggings now with two young kids and a new puppy. Always outside, on the floor, cooking, yoga and just getting dirty. These hold up and don't slouch.”

While many shoppers have loved the look and feel of these moto leggings, others prefer the classic style of the Live In High Waist Leggings instead.

If you’re considering checking them out for yourself, shop a selection of Zella leggings on sale below and see for yourself if they live up to the hype.

Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

A cropped version of Nordstrom's bestselling leggings, this neutral shade is a softer version that's perfect for everyday wear.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $40 (originally $59)

Studio Crop Lite Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

Made from lightweight fabric that keep you cool at the studio and beyond, these capri leggings bring a pop of colour to your wardrobe.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $33 (originally $55)

Restore Soft High Waist Tulip Crop Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

Perfect for lounging or working from home, these leggings feature a high waistband and cropped tulip hems.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $33 (originally $55)

Spray Dye High Waist Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

Tie dye is still sticking around, and this watercolour-inspired version is a dreamy addition to your activewear collection.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $47 (originally $79)

Zella Studio Lite High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size). Image via Nordstrom.

Available in sizes 1X to 3X, these cropped leggings ring in at just $39.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $39 (originally $65)

