Shoppers love these 'super adorable' waterproof booties — and they're nearly 70% off during the Nordstrom Winter Sale
It's only February, which means we still have a lot more winter weather to get through before we get to enjoy all the beautiful things that come with Spring.
That means we still need our waterproof boots, heels and sneakers to help take us from point A to point B without worrying about having wet socks during the below zero weather. We also need as many sweaters as possible to bundle up under our winter jackets.
Lucky for us, Nordstrom's Winter Sale is on now, and they're offering up to an additional 50 per cent off through Feb. 21 with new markdowns on sweaters, boots and more.
The Blondo Valli 2.0 Waterproof Bootie is one of the standout items from the Nordstrom sale section, and this week, they're nearly 70 per cent off.
With so many sale picks, it can be a bit overwhelming to search through page after page full of items. Luckily, we’re constantly on the lookout for the best discounts and have spent some time combing through the latest additions to the Nordstrom sale section, so you don’t have to.
Blondo Valli 2.0 Waterproof Bootie
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $50 (originally $150)
This week’s top-rated pick is the Blondo Valli 2.0 Waterproof Bootie, a leather bootie with an enhanced cushioning in the footbed with more than 250 reviews that are currently marked down by 66 per cent.
The waterproof upper material and modest heel will keep your feet dry, and they pair well with jeans or leggings. They come in colours black suede, cognac nubuck and dark taupe suede, so you might be tempted to buy all three.
Promising reviews
These waterproof booties have earned a 4.5-star rating from Nordstrom shoppers, who have called them their "go-to booties, rain or shine."
"Love these booties! Great fit, so comfortable they have become my go-to booties, rain or shine! The heel is a great height so my feet don’t hurt, they are cute and can be dressed up or down. Will purchase another pair in black," wrote one Nordstrom shopper.
"I love this Blondo booty style so much that I couldn’t imagine not having another pair. I Purchased my first one over two years ago and I’ve worn it so much it was time for some upkeep I have new heels. Instead, I bought another pair and I’m keeping my old pair for knocking around. They are indeed waterproof and are an awesome pair of boots," another shopper wrote.
Another customer said the booties are "very comfortable and super adorable."
"I love these comfy boots! They pair perfectly with black leggings and chunky winter socks peeking out the top. They're great in snow and the suede exterior allows for dirt/salt to be brushed off easily. I'm usually closer to an 8.5 but chose the 9 to allow for thick socks. I bought these great Blondo boots on sale to give them a try (I've never worn this brand before), and I'm so happy I did," they added in their five-star review.
"Great boot. Great looking. Fits like a glove. True to size," another happy customer wrote.
"So comfortable and look so good. I try to wear them with as many outfits as I can, even for work. Perfect black bootie. I had been looking for a while, too. So glad I got them," raved another Nordstrom shopper.
BLANKNYC Faux Fur Crop Jacket
This gorgeous jacket has a cropped fit and sumptuous faux-fur texture that will keep you nice and cozy during the cold winter months. It's available in colours milk chocolate, oatmeal, senorita and spicy tequila.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, from $45 (originally $98)
Leith Cozy Long Cardigan
You can't go wrong by adding a nice cozy, long cardigan to your wardrobe during the wintertime. Cuddle up in this shawl-collar cardigan while you daydream about the spring.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $29 (originally $69)
Free People Icing V-Neck Sweater
This icing v-neck sweat from Free People made of high-pile fleece is perfect for lounging around the house. It's available in the colours mocha java and falling star, which has a periwinkle hue.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $65 (originally $108)
Caslon Hooded Utility Jacket
Caslon's knit, plushly lined hood adds a cool layered look to this jacket, but if you're not a fan, it can also be removed for a more classic look.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $40 (originally $100)
Lulus Sweet Demeanor Long Sleeve Cold Shoulder Sweater Minidress
This cozy turtleneck sweater-minidress is styled with a tie-belt to cinch up your look. It comes in both camel brown and black, and it will pair well with some cute booties or a pair of Dr. Martens.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $22 (originally $56)
BP. Distressed Carpenter Jeans
If you feel like wearing jeans during the ongoing pandemic, all the power to you! Switch up from your sweatpants look with these modern nonstretch carpenter jeans that feature some distressing and feathery frayed hems.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $18 (originally $45)
Eileen Fisher Calm Genuine Shearling Trim Bootie
Just looking at these booties will make you feel warm! Get cozy in the cold weather with these Eileen Fisher booties that have the genuine shearling on the tongue.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $102 (originally $255)
Nordstrom Signature Cashmere Hoodie
This cashmere hooded sweater is an upgrade to your regular go-to hoodie. Wrap yourself in cashmere with this Nordstrom Signature item.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $135 (originally $299)
