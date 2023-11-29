I can’t stop thinking about these 19 winter fashion finds from Nordstrom — so I bought them all

I know I’m in the minority here, but winter is actually my favorite season. In fact, my ride-or-die look is a pair of heeled boots with a giant faux fur coat, blanket-like scarf, red lipstick and a pair of black sunglasses for those super sunny winter days. The best!!

Anyway, I’ve already done my fair share of winter shopping — especially at Nordstrom. Currently, I have eight items en route to my apartment building. I am so ready to see my breath when I step outside; you have no idea.

If you’re also itching to get started on your cozy winter fashion hauls, scroll below and shop the best styles that I just put in my Nordstrom cart. I’m so down to match.

And, yes, there are obviously many wool sweaters and fluffy winter accessories on here. What about it?

Nordstrom Steve Madden Lizah Knee High Boot A pair of leather knee-high boots are just as essential to winter as a cozy pair of slippers. These ones are so good and would look amazing paired with a miniskirt or a midi-length sweater dress. $100 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom DEZI Switch 55mm Square Sunglasses When the weather starts to get a little bit bleak, I love throwing a good pair of bright sunglasses into the mix. $79 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Topshop Turtleneck Crop Cable Sweater This chunky knit sweater is giving Harry Burns from When Harry Met Sally in an even chicer way. I know, I can't believe it either. $145 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom BaubleBar Espresso Martini Statement Earrings These adorable little espresso martini earrings are completely unnecessary — which makes them necessary. And everyone knows that an espresso martini is the superior cold-weather cocktail. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Wit & Wisdom Animal Print Maxi Skirt I have been personally trying to bring back the leopard skirt trend since it was declared “over” in 2019. Everyone is wrong for leaving it behind, and I will make it right! $78 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Free People Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater The difference between a good winter sweater and a good fall sweater is, well, how warm it is. This tunic-style cable sweater is going to keep me so, so warm. $148 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Steve Madden Emery Faux Fur Coat I honestly collect dramatic winter coats like Pokémon. This brown faux fur coat from Steve Madden is super cozy and has a thick collar for the ultimate touch of drama. $149 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom SOREL Caribou X Waterproof Platform Sneaker Walking through the snow in a regular pair of sneakers is not fun. This actually cute pair from SOREL is literally made for wading through wet winter weather. $150 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants Pleated wide-leg pants are a great option for every season, but this evergreen pair gives off such good wintery vibes. I can't wait to pair them with a simple black turtleneck. $248 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom rag & bone Blake Logo Patch Wool Blend Rib Beanie I have a zillion and one neutral beanies — but I'm dying to add more color to my winter accessories arsenal. This lilac wool beanie from rag & bone is just so lovely and timeless. $95 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom UGG Cozy Slipper What's a new winter wardrobe without a cozy pair of slippers? UGG slippers really are the best. $100 at Nordstrom

If you liked this story, check out the best expensive-looking secret Nordstrom home sale finds.

More from In The Know:

The 28 best gifts for the Taylor Swift fan in your life, no matter their favorite era

There's so much expensive-looking home decor goodness on sale at Nordstrom right now

9 reasons you need to hang eucalyptus in your shower yesterday

All I want for Christmas is this viral at-home popcorn maker

The post I can’t stop thinking about these 19 winter fashion finds from Nordstrom — so I bought them all appeared first on In The Know.