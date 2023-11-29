I can’t stop thinking about these 19 winter fashion finds from Nordstrom — so I bought them all
I know I’m in the minority here, but winter is actually my favorite season. In fact, my ride-or-die look is a pair of heeled boots with a giant faux fur coat, blanket-like scarf, red lipstick and a pair of black sunglasses for those super sunny winter days. The best!!
Anyway, I’ve already done my fair share of winter shopping — especially at Nordstrom. Currently, I have eight items en route to my apartment building. I am so ready to see my breath when I step outside; you have no idea.
If you’re also itching to get started on your cozy winter fashion hauls, scroll below and shop the best styles that I just put in my Nordstrom cart. I’m so down to match.
And, yes, there are obviously many wool sweaters and fluffy winter accessories on here. What about it?
A pair of leather knee-high boots are just as essential to winter as a cozy pair of slippers. These ones are so good and would look amazing paired with a miniskirt or a midi-length sweater dress.
When the weather starts to get a little bit bleak, I love throwing a good pair of bright sunglasses into the mix.
This chunky knit sweater is giving Harry Burns from When Harry Met Sally in an even chicer way. I know, I can't believe it either.
Between the subtle gold Tory Burch logo and the shiny buttery leather, I know I'm going to use this bag for forever.
I just love the DRAMA of this oversized cardigan.
These adorable little espresso martini earrings are completely unnecessary — which makes them necessary. And everyone knows that an espresso martini is the superior cold-weather cocktail.
A long-sleeved bodysuit is probably the best winter staple among all of the winter staples, and SKIMS bodysuits are top-tier.
Thanksgiving dinner outfit on lock.
These delicate bow earrings go well with everything.
Cold weather means velvet blazers. I don’t make the rules.
I have been personally trying to bring back the leopard skirt trend since it was declared “over” in 2019. Everyone is wrong for leaving it behind, and I will make it right!
The difference between a good winter sweater and a good fall sweater is, well, how warm it is. This tunic-style cable sweater is going to keep me so, so warm.
I honestly collect dramatic winter coats like Pokémon. This brown faux fur coat from Steve Madden is super cozy and has a thick collar for the ultimate touch of drama.
Cozy socks? Cozy socks. We love cozy socks.
Walking through the snow in a regular pair of sneakers is not fun. This actually cute pair from SOREL is literally made for wading through wet winter weather.
Pleated wide-leg pants are a great option for every season, but this evergreen pair gives off such good wintery vibes. I can't wait to pair them with a simple black turtleneck.
I have a zillion and one neutral beanies — but I'm dying to add more color to my winter accessories arsenal. This lilac wool beanie from rag & bone is just so lovely and timeless.
The faux fur trim at the wrists makes this thin cardigan ideal for every holiday occasion.
What's a new winter wardrobe without a cozy pair of slippers? UGG slippers really are the best.
