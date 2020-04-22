These are the top sustainable brands you can shop at Nordstrom for Earth Day and beyond

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, it’s more important than ever that we support brands and retailers that are prioritizing sustainability.

Recycled fabric, sustainably sourced materials and reducing plastic consumption are just a few of the ways that brands can become more eco-friendly, but in the end, producing less (and in turn, consumers buying less) is the easiest way that they can make a difference.

Mending, swapping and shopping secondhand can greatly reduce our ecological footprint on the planet, but when that’s not possible, supporting eco-friendly brands is the next best thing.

At Nordstrom for example, the department store is increasing its commitment to three key impact areas for environmental sustainability: climate change, circularity and the environmental impact of their products and services. They’re also championing smaller brands that are focused on transforming the fashion industry.

Not just catering to the crunchy granola set any longer, sustainable fashion has evolved to the point that it’s actually stylish. Ahead, we’ve gathered seven of the best sustainable brands that you can find at Nordstrom to put your purchasing power to good use.

Launched in 2016, the brand creates activewear made from post-consumer water bottles, fishing nets and other ocean trash. Each pair of Girlfriend Collective’s Compressive Leggings diverts 25 water bottles from landfills, their bike shorts 17, and their bras 11, so shoppers know that they’re directly making an impact on plastic waste with every purchase.

High Waist 7/8 Leggings. Image via Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $68

As one of Nordstrom’s in-house brands, Treasure & Bond has been part of the conversation around ethics and sustainability for years. In 2007, Nordstrom Product Group (NPG) began partnering with nonprofit HERproject to bring education and empowerment programs to women producing clothes in factories and today, every Treasure & Bond purchase supports organizations that empower youth through their partnership with WE Schools.

Farrah Studded Bootie. Image via Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $100

If you’re not already familiar with the Canadian accessories brand Matt & Nat, the company has stood behind their commitment to materials and nature (get it?) since launching in 1995. Their cruelty-free handbags and footwear have become a hit among the vegan community, as well as for shoppers looking for an environmentally-friendly alternative to leather. As an added bonus, the lining on all Matt & Nat bags are created using 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles.

'Fabi' Faux Leather Laptop Backpack. Image via Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $185

Driven by a love of the outdoors, Patagonia has always maintained a strong commitment to the environment, donating 1% of their annual sales to support environmental action since 1985. The brand not only helps customers repair their most loved pieces, but also restores and recycles garments at the end of their life cycles through their Common Threads Garment Recycling Program.

Pack In Insulated Jacket. Image via Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $179

A lifelong vegetarian, Stella McCartney has made sure that her eponymous label is free of all fur and leather products, yet still looks and feels luxurious. Stella’s commitment to sustainability is evident throughout all her collections, as well as her creativity and willingness to experiment with the newest sustainable materials.

Mini Fallabella Holographic Faux Leather Crossbody Bag. Image via Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $595

A pioneer in sustainable fashion, Eileen Fisher’s designs value simplicity, longevity, and of course, sustainability. Using materials like organic cotton and linen to create her timeless pieces, the brand also works to collect customers’ old Eileen Fisher garments and recycle them into new designs. To date, the brand has taken in over a million pieces of clothing.

Long Cardigan. Image via Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $198

Denim is famously one of the highest consumers of water, requiring around 2,000 gallons to make a single pair of jeans. Thanks to their state-of-the-art technology, DL1961 has cut that number down to just eight gallons per pair. A champion of sustainable fashion herself, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is even a fan of the brand, having been seen wearing their Emma Ankle Skinny Jeans on her official tour of South Africa in 2019.

Florence Instasculpt Skinny Jeans. Image via Nordstrom.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $178

