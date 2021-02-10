Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this $49 tote — here's what 1,700 reviews are saying about this top-rated carry-all
Chances are, you’ve owned plenty of trendy totes to carry your belongings to and from work in that end up missing the mark when it comes to quality and size.
One thing I can tell you for sure is that Street Level’s Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet hits the nail on the head in both categories, on top of being completely timeless when it comes to design.
How can I be so certain? Well, I own the versatile tote/wristlet duo and it still looks brand new after about five years of wear.
Funnily enough, I scored one of the black and cognac-coloured sets (pictured below) at an Urban Outfitters in Toronto, and sometimes, I used it to carry my laptop when I was in university.
Needless to say, my Street Level Tote & Wristlet have been beat up, especially after using the pair as an everyday purse, pencil case and weekender bag.
Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $49
I can understand why Nordstrom customers are loving the set just as much as I do. The Reversible Tote & Wristlet comfortably and conveniently store everything you need in one place for a day on the go.
The spacious, soft faux-leather body is super flexible and the matching wristlet can even be carried on its own as a wallet, as it can match many popular bag styles and colours.
Plus, you won’t ever have to worry about losing anything while you’re running around town - the tote bag in this duo comes with a strong magnetic closure at the top and the wristlet has a zipper-front.
Basically, with the Street Level Tote & Wristlet, you can double your styling options to coordinate with any ensemble - just check out the additional colourways below.
Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $49
Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $49
With a solid 4.6-star rating as a result of 1,700 reviews, it seems that the Street Level Tote & Wristlet has been surpassing the expectations of Nordstrom shoppers.
“I use this bag on my commute every day. I throw in my heels, my lunch, and frankly whatever else I want because it's awesome! It's big enough for really anything without being unseemly and I love the reversible feature,” said one five-star reviewer. “Also, this bag is pretty durable. My very first day with this purse, I realized that my lunch had leaked all over the bottom. I was so sad, but then it wiped up and nothing stained at all!”
Besides the easy-to-clean material, the Tote & Wristlet’s neutral colour options make it easy to style all year round.
“I've been looking for a neutral-toned bag for the longest time, especially one that I could fit all my stuff into (laptop, jacket, wallet, etc). Other bags that I considered were cute, but way past my budget. This bag is a great deal for the price,” another five-star reviewer said. “You even get a cute wristlet inside! The material of the bag is a nice quality and it's super easy to turn inside-out. Seriously, a bag that can change to either black or cognac (two staple neutral tones) is like a dream come true for me. It's like having two bags for the price of one.”
Need I say more? If you’re looking for a bag to transition you winter to spring and beyond, this is it.
