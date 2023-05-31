Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nordstrom has so many cute vacation-ready skirts you’ll want to wear all summer — shop 10 of our favorites

From mini to maxi, skirts are the ideal summer vacation item. They’re easy to wear but also stylish and have a breezy aesthetic that goes perfectly with the relaxed vibes of a warm-weather getaway. If you could stand to add one or two to your summer wardrobe, you’re in luck. There are a ton of covetable options available at Nordstrom right now — keep scrolling for some of our very favorites starting at $55.

Nordstrom Free the Roses Floral Tiered Miniskirt This flouncy tiered miniskirt will look just as natural paired with flip flops and a bikini top at the beach as it will with heeled sandals for a dressy dinner. The floral pattern is fun, girly and summery without being overly saccharine. Snag the coordinating puff-sleeved crop top for a ready-made vacation look. $80 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Plissé Eyelet Skirt With a sweet scalloped hem and pretty eyelet detail, this bright white skirt is made for summer vacation. The crinkled plissé fabric is super lightweight and breathable and will make you look totally polished while still keeping you cool on even the most sweltering day. It’s also available in straight sizes. $69 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Billabong Floral Tiered High Waist Maxi Skirt Surfer girls and seasonal beachgoers will love this breezy floral maxi. It has a knee-high slit up one side to add even more airiness and balance out the comfy high waist. Fabric gathering gives the skirt additional shape and a beachy, casual vibe. $70 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Caslon Stripe Linen Blend Skirt For a warm-weather vacation, you’ve gotta have some lightweight linen in your suitcase. This striped skirt has a crisp and clean aesthetic but is also totally comfortable, thanks to the elastic waistband. It’s available in this blue and beige color combo as well as another version with similar but more muted tones. $59 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Leota Floral Organic Cotton Maxi Skirt A vibrant floral print is the absolute star of this gorgeous maxi skirt. Smocking at the waistband and long tiers give it additional drama and add volume without extra heft. Plus, it has pockets! (They’re always a major selling point for us but are especially useful to have while traveling.) $118 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Wit & Wisdom Frayed Scallop Hem Denim Miniskirt Denim skirts are pretty much a summer staple — no matter where you’re going for vacation, plan to pack at least one. This cool option has a scalloped hem and distressed fabric to make it more unique than a standard denim mini, but it's still versatile enough to wear with just about anything. "Ab"solution powermesh panels mold to your body and provide welcome structure. $78 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom O’Neill Floral Button Front Midi Skirt This floral midi is bright, cheery and fun — just like you when you’re on summer vacation! A row of off-center buttons down the front ends in a dramatic thigh-high slit. There are tons of ways to wear it — but paired with a bikini top and flip-flops might be the very best. $55 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Free People Tiered Maxi Skirt Stacks of billowy tiers make this cotton maxi perfect for a breezy beach vacation. Gauzy fabric and a frayed hem give it a slight boho vibe, and the long drawstrings at the waist mean each size fits a broad range of bodies. Get it in this statement orange color or in a clean white shade. $78 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Halogen Floral Double Slit Pleated Midi Skirt If your vacation includes a fancy dinner or two, toss this bright pleated midi into your bag. It’ll also look great paired with white tennis shoes and a V-neck tee for a day out in the city. Slits on each side will keep you cool and show off a tiny bit more of your sun-kissed skin. $89 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Eileen Fisher Linen Midi Skirt Like we said, linen is a must for summer travel. Available in white or natural, this A-line midi option is versatile enough to pair with whatever else you bring along. It’s made of organic linen that’s light, breezy and ideal for even the warmest weather. $158 at Nordstrom

