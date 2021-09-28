Nordstrom Slid Into the DMs of This Latinx Artist to Ink a Limited-Edition Clothing and Home Collection

Starting today, there's a fresh, new limited-edition collection at Nordstrom (in stores and online) that you need to know about. The Nordstrom by Cristina Martinez collection has something for the entire family, and is a heart-warming explosion of self-expression, personal stories, and empowering inclusivity that should not go unnoticed.

The ongoing partnership, which took almost a year to solidify from ideation to retail roll out, was formed between the talented contemporary artist and the mass retailer in an all too familiar way: a simple DM on Instagram. The social media exchange turned into an exciting business venture for Martinez when she was commissioned to create three original pieces of art that would then be translated into shoppable (and very desirable) pieces for us to enjoy.

The exclusive collection ranges from $19 to $129, and features eye-catching separates (scoop neck bodysuits, curve-hugging mesh dresses, patterned sweatsuits, slinky pajamas, and more), whimsical clothing and blankets for babies and kids, and even vibrant throw pillows and accent pieces to add some colorful spice to your home decor. Martinez, who is of Black and Mexican descent, tells InStyle this collection means so much to her and her heritage.

"My art tells the stories of Black and Brown people who have to push a little harder to be seen and be heard. I want people to connect to my art, and for me, it always comes back to the stories of my people. This is my opportunity to share those stories and highlight who I am and where I came from.The fact that now anyone can go to Nordstrom and pick up a bodysuit or a hoodie with my art and wear it on their body is really crazy to see," Martinez, whose original artwork typically starts at $18,000, explains.

She also tells InStyle that she had her loved ones in mind when collaborating on every piece of this collection, and was extremely hands-on with the process from beginning to end. "I wanted everything to be accessible and reflective of what I would actually wear in my real life. The colors, silhouettes, textures, everything. I had my family in mind the entire time, and kept thinking, 'Oh my mom would love this,' about a certain top or whatever, and just kept going from there."

Needless to say, this collaboration hits on a deeply personal level, and it's this sort of self-reflection that Martinez wants to encourage others to think about when they take in her artwork.

"My painting No Rain, No Flowers (which is captured on a unisex puffer jacket in the collection) is about the story of life. It's about perseverance and accepting challenges, but understanding that the rain will come, and the flowers will follow. I want everyone to slow down and pay attention to the hardships we overcome on a daily basis."

And while you're at it, we highly recommend you show your support and shop the Nordstrom by Cristina Martinez collection before it sells out.

