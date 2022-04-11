Nordstrom shoppers are raving about how well these white pants fit: ‘The designer must have had me in mind’

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

White pants are a definite summer-style staple. Not only are they a welcome change from the piles of blue and black denim in your closet, but they always manage to feel bright and fresh.

Of course, white pants are also ideal for those breezy spring days when it’s not quite warm enough for a skirt or dress. Regardless of how you style them, white pants are a non-negotiable summer wardrobe requirement.

However, tracking down a well-fitting pair of white pants that aren’t too thin (aka see-through) and don’t bag out can be tricky. Luckily, Nordstrom shoppers did the leg work for everyone and found a pair of white pants that check all the boxes.

The Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants retail for $68 at Nordstrom and have earned a five-star rating from 69% of customers. These pants have a slim, high-rise fit and hit at the ankle, making them perfect to pair with your favorite sneakers or sandals.

When it comes to fit, these pants are kind of like shapewear in disguise. According to the product description, the “stretchy, ankle-grazing skinny pants are designed for a slimming fit with Ab-solution technology to shape, smooth and lift in all the right places.” Umm, yes please! Sizing can be a bit tricky, however. The folks at Nordstrom note that this style runs large, so you may want to size down.

These classic white pants have over 550 reviews on the Nordstrom website. One happy shopper said, “the designer must have had me in mind…” They went on to share: “I love the small slit at the bottom which gives these pants a unique look. I’ve worn mine all day and they haven’t stretched out but still look good and remain comfortable after several hours.”

Another reviewer said, “I absolutely love these – I wouldn’t say that they are jeans, but more like a cross between a lightweight chino and a lightweight denim jegging. That said, they are extremely comfortable, and though lightweight, don’t seem to stretch out over time.”

You can shop these must-have pants above, and if white isn’t your favorite shade, no worries. You can snag the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants in seven other colors, including grey, blue and green.

