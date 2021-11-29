Nordstrom just re-stocked these thick and cozy socks that shoppers love: 'Like wearing a blanket on my feet'

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We've all heard the saying that you lose the most body heat from your feet and your head. Who knows if it's actually true or not. The fact is we believe it. So if you want to stay warm and toasty this winter, you'll definitely need a good collection of thick, cozy socks.

Fortunately, Nordstrom shoppers found the perfect pair. These Barefoot Dreams socks have a 4.8 out of 5-star rating and more than 200 reviews on Nordstrom.com. They sold out a few weeks back, but they were just re-stocked in two new colors.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks, $15

Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Socks, $18

Buy Now

Now $15 may seem a bit expensive for a pair of socks, but rest assured these aren't your average socks. As one Nordstrom shopper describes them, "It is like wearing a blanket on my feet." That's because these Barefoot Dream socks are really plush and fluffy, just like the best-selling cardigans and blankets the brand makes.

Another shopper raved, "These are the softest socks you will ever put on your feet." They went on to say, "I'm a huge fan of the Barefoot Dreams brand in general and these socks did not disappoint."

If you're the kind of person who doesn't like to wear slippers when you're padding around at home, then these Barefoot Dreams socks are an absolute must-have. Even when the temps drop really low, these socks will feel amazing on your feet and keep your toes from freezing off.

As with most Barefoot Dreams products, these socks are pretty popular and stock tends to run low when the winter weather sets in. So don't wait! Order a few pairs now and you'll be really glad you did when your feet aren't frostbitten in December and January.

