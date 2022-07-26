Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is well underway. While Nordstrom has massive deals on things like affordable bras, shoes, pillowcases, beauty products and so much more, shoppers have been falling over themselves to buy one matching set in particular.

The Open Edit 3-Piece So Soft Rib Lounge Set has been one of Nordstrom’s top sellers from the Anniversary Sale since it kicked off on July 15. It’s also one of In The Know’s top editor-approved picks from the sale — and for good reason. The mix-and-match set comes in both straight and plus sizes with a cardigan, tank and pants for ultimate comfort.

While the luxe lounge ‘fit normally retails for $89, you can grab the whole 3-in-1 set on sale for just $61.90.

Credit: Nordstrom

Shop Size XXS – XL Now

Credit: Nordstrom

Shop Size 1X – 4X Now

Nordstrom shoppers have praised the set for being “soft and lightweight” as well as the perfect lounge set for “relaxing around the house.” Others have mentioned how luxurious it feels while also being budget-friendly

You can also wear each piece from this versatile set as a separate. One reviewer wrote: “This is a set I would take with me to travel with and lounge around in. But I would also be able to wear [it while] going out for coffee or run a quick errand.”

Can you imagine how perfect the cardigan is going to look in the fall? Or how about pairing the pants with a classic white tee and sneakers?

Shop the Open Edit 3-Piece So Soft Rib Lounge Set before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends on August 1!

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

The post Nordstrom shoppers dubbed this budget-friendly lounge set the must-have standout of the Anniversary Sale: ‘It’s definitely worth the hype’ appeared first on In The Know.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

Hailey Bieber uses this $45 barrier repair moisturizer to get yummy glazed donut skin

This viral exfoliant beloved by dermatologists and beauty editors is majorly discounted right now

My dreamy future wedding shoes are on sale at Nordstrom — and I'm not even engaged yet

Nordstrom secretly dropped a ton of new markdowns for the last week of the Anniversary Sale