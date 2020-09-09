Nordstrom Shoppers Are Calling This Dress the ‘Perfect LBD’ — and It’s on Major Sale

Nordstrom

If you haven’t checked out all of the incredible deals happening at Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale, we suggest blocking off some time on your calendar to do so ASAP. Trust us, with savings up to 60 percent off, this is one epic sale that you don’t want to miss, especially when you can score some of the retailer’s best-selling styles for a fraction of the cost.

One best-selling style that we’re excited to add to our shopping cart is the Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress. Currently on sale starting at just $50, snagging this mini dress at a price like this is nothing short of a major style steal. Made from a soft and substantial polyester-spandex blend with a flattering off-the-shoulder ruffle neckline and a loose-fitting silhouette, it’s no wonder over 800 Nordstrom shoppers are raving about it.

As one customer described, this dress is “fitted throughout the waist…and the ruffle at the top provides just enough ‘oomph’ to make this dress special. The off-the-shoulder [silhouette] is cute, and the elastic at the arms helped everything stay in place.”

In fact, shoppers are so in love with this adorable mini dress they’re buying it in multiple colors. “I have managed to get this dress in all colors as they come back in stock. [You] can dress it up OR down,” one shopper wrote. Luckily, during Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale you can scoop up the Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress on markdown in three various colors — turquoise, hot pink, and a black version, which one shopper dubbed the “perfect LBD.”

No matter what color you add to your shopping cart, this comfortable, flattering, and stylish mini dress is sure to earn a top spot in your wardrobe for seasons to come. Scroll down to shop it before it’s gone.

Buy It! Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress, $49.99 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress, $52.80 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Charles Henry Off the Shoulder Dress, $52.80 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

