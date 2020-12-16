Nordstrom Secretly Put So Many Stylish Face Masks on Sale
Nordstrom
Stocking stuffers might look a little different this year. Rather than dropping teeny-tiny gag gifts into those crimson stockings hanging above the fireplace, 2020’s stuffers should be a little more useful. Think: face masks and sanitizing kits for the entire family.
Good thing Nordstrom just slashed prices on so many face masks for adults and kids, which means you can scoop up this year’s most essential accessories for less. Face masks will be necessary for a while longer — and one can never have too much sanitizer — so why not get them while they’re discounted?
RELATED: Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Adele All Love This Ultra-Comfy Face Mask
Nordstrom’s face mask sale runs the gamut, from classic and sleek styles to protective coverings that read a little more trendy. For the family member who loves to show off their style, consider these fashion-forward face masks from Kate Middleton-loved Lele Sadoughi. They feature a two-layer design, a contoured nose wire, and adjustable ear loops for a secure fit all day. There are also these ultra-comfy styles from Baggu that have sold out a handful of times — a clear sign of how good they are.
Best Adult Face Masks on Sale at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Baggu 3-Pack Daisy Print Organic Cotton Adult Face Masks, $24 (orig. $32)
Nordstrom Buffalo Check 4-Pack Family Face Masks, $17.50 (orig. $25)
Lele Sadoughi 3-Pack Assorted Adult Face Masks, $28 (orig. $40)
Madewell 3-Pack Assorted Adjustable Adult Face Masks, $16.80 (orig. $24)
Brixton Adult Face Mask, $8.75 (orig. $12.50)
The face mask markdowns also include options for the little ones in your family, from printed cloth styles to colorful disposable ones that can easily be decorated with stickers, markers, and more for a fun at-home project. Picks we’re eyeing include this four-pack of Nordstrom’s best-selling face masksthat’s currently 30 percent off, this Star Wars-inspired set going for less than $10 right now, and these super cute Minnie Mouse masks made from a lightweight, breathable cotton.
Best Face Masks for Kids on Sale at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Tucker + Tate Assorted 4-Pack Kids' Print Face Masks, $15.40 (orig. $22)
Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Kids' Face Masks, $12.60 (orig. $18)
Medipop 5-Pack Kids' Disposable Pleated Face Masks, $10.50 (orig. $15)
Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Big Kids' Logo Face Mask, $13.20 (orig. $22)
Disney Assorted 2-Pack Kids' Minnie Mouse Face Masks, $9.80 (orig. $14)
Face masks aren’t the only thing marked down in this secret Nordstrom PPE sale. Curated sanitizing kits in various themes, from travel to tech, are also up to 40 percent off. This Mytagalongs Wandersmart Travel Kit includes a face mask, five sanitizing wipes, a seat pocket liner, a tray cover, and a head rest cover — everything you need to fly as safely as you can. There’s also this Tech Smart Kit with things to keep your electronics clean and this Everyday Smart Kit that has several daytime essentials to keep in your bag, like sanitizing wipes and an anti-germ key.
Thanks to Nordstrom’s speedy delivery, you’ll be able to get everything mentioned above by Christmas Eve; just make sure you place your order by 12 p.m. ET on December 20 and choose $7 expedited shipping. Stuff those stuffings with face masks galore!