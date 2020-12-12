Nordstrom Secretly Put 3,000 Designer Items on Sale, and Prices Start at $25
Getty Images
Nordstrom had major discounts on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday that left many of our budgets asking us: Why?! The retailer is famous for its major sales that will have even the most responsible impulse shopping. When it added 45,000 deals to its first major sale of the holiday season, and then dropped prices lower in the days after, most of us filled our virtual shopping carts to the brim. And just when we thought that couldn’t be beat, Nordstrom just went ahead and secretly put 3,000 designer items on sale, with prices starting at $25.
This secret sale is definitely smaller than its usual blowout, but some of the deals are even better. For one, we can’t recall a time where we’ve ever seen a Mansur Gavriel bucket bag for under $250. There are also Chloé bags hundreds of dollars off, which puts them in serious sample sale price territory. The same can be said for the Valentino famous rockstud bag, which is now under $1,000. If smaller brands are more your thing, there’s of course fashion-girl favorite Ganni, and Wandler bags for under $400.
Nordstrom’s handbag deals are better than most on the internet, but they’ve also majorly discounted hundreds of boots, slingbacks, and flats. The Row’s signature ballet flat that sells out with frequency rarely goes on sale but is now available for just $316. Chloe’s iconic scalloped ballet flat is also a little over $300. They’re both the perfect comfortable shoe for staying inside and walking to the supermarket, but for when parties and dancing all night are a thing again, there’s Manolo Blahnik at $597.
And while it’s hard to pinpoint the best part of any good Nordstrom sale, the items that rarely go on sale are always a delightful surprise. Come winter, celebrities live in Max Mara coats. While it’s rare to find one on a discount rack, Nordstrom has marked one down to $666. Jacquemus, Isabel Marant, and Issey Miyake are also brands that rarely go on clearance, but Nordstrom has more than a couple items from each up to 40 percent off.
Considering there’s still some time left in the year (hopefully not for any more plot twists), Nordstrom will no doubt be having another sale to close out the year. But we’d say this under-the-radar sale may be the best place to shop deals before the after-holiday rush.
Shop the best designer deals at Nordstrom’s latest secret sale below.
Best Handbag Deals
Mansur Gavriel Large Leather Tote, $262 (Originally $655)
Valentino Micro Rockstud Spike It Leather Shoulder Bag, $885 (Originally $1,475)
Ganni Leather Camera Crossbody Bag, $147 (Originally $245)
Mansur Gavriel Mini Leather Bucket Bag, $238 (Originally $595)
Wandler Georgia Leather Shoulder Bag, $365 (Originally $910)
Chloé Small Tess Colorblock Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,306 (Originally $1,950)
Best Shoe Deals
Off-White Buckle Knee High Boot, $526 (Originally $1,315)
The Row Ballet Flat, $316 (Originally $790)
Chloe Lauren Scalloped Ballet Flat, $309 (Originally $515)
Manolo Blahnik Skyler Floral Embellished Pointed Toe Pump, $597 (Originally $995)
Tod’s City Penny Loafer, $315 (Originally $525)
Alexander McQueen Chelsea Platform Boots, $390 (Originally $650)
Best Clothing Deals
Max Mara Ode Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat, $666 (Originally $1,100)
Isabel Marant Cashmere Blend Crewneck Sweater, $534 (Originally $890)
Pleats Please Issey Miyake Pleated Crewneck Top, $162 (Originally $270)
Jacquemus Le Manteau Carro Oversize Topcoat, $669 (Originally $1,115)
Chloe Contrast Stitch Midi Dress, $1,497 (Originally $2,495)