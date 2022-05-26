If you only shop one Memorial Day sale, let it be this Le Creuset Dutch Oven for $130 off in every color at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Calling all Le Creuset lovers, home cooks and Nordstrom enthusiasts! The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here: In the dark of the mysterious night (I’m assuming), Nordstrom sneakily marked down the price of the new Le Creuset Deep Dutch Oven by a wild $130.

Is this Le Creuset Dutch Oven deal part of a specific sale? No. Is the rest of the Le Creuset lineup like the mini cocottes, braisers, mugs, and baking dishes on sale? No. This seems like a totally random sale, so let’s not ask any further questions and just bask in the Le Creuset gloriousness.

IYKYK, but the average retail price of a similar-sized Le Creuset Dutch Oven is around $400. Meanwhile, this guy is only $250 right now, which is an incredible steal considering the iconic Le Creuset cookware comes with a lifetime warranty and is passed down between generations.

Oh, and did I mention that Nordstrom put every color in the Le Creuset Deep Dutch Oven included in the sale? We love to see it.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Home cooks of all levels have been singing the praises of Le Creuset cookware for almost a century. Compared to other cookware brands, the enameled cast iron of the Le Creuset boasts unparalleled heat distribution and versatility and is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

While the Deep Dutch Oven offers everything that a standard Le Creuset Dutch Oven does, the newly added depth contains splatters and reduces boilovers. Meanwhile, the tall sides lock in flavor and increase capacity without taking up precious stovetop space.

Available at Nordstrom in 11 colors — ranging from timeless classics like Flame, Cerise and Caribbean to newer icons like Artichaut — the cookware serves up to six, or more if you’re crafty. You can seriously make anything in it, from bread and pasta to soups, stews and stocks — even an entire roast chicken.

Story continues

Scroll down to shop the rest of the Le Creuset Deep Dutch Oven colors for 34% off at Nordstrom. Can you smell that? That’s the smell of your kitchen once you put your new baby to use.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

If you liked this story, shop these editor-approved picks from Nordstrom.

The post If you only shop one Memorial Day sale, let it be this Le Creuset Dutch Oven for $130 off in every color at Nordstrom appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

This hack will keep your fresh flowers alive for longer — even if you're a certified plant killer like me

The Dyson Airwrap is finally back in stock just in time for summer, so you better grab your credit card

Nordstrom Rack has the best deals right now — including a Kate Spade bag on sale for $9

Amazon shoppers love this best-selling colorful knife set that's only $25