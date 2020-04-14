Nordstrom's Newest Mini Sale Is On Tops Since Real Bottoms Are Canceled

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Since real bras are currently canceled, slippers and slides are reigning supreme and candles are burning to help with burnout, you might not be feeling like putting on a pair of actual pants. Your collection of sweatpants might be working overtime right now.

But when you’re on a video chat with co-workers or having a virtual brunch with friends with mimosas, you might be feeling like dressing up a little even if you’re leaving on your leggings. And you’re not alone, Walmart’s seen an increase in sales for tops, but not for bottoms.

And if you’re looking for blouses and button-downs that’ll still be professional when you’re talking to your boss or a top for cocktails that’s fancier than a college sweatshirt, we have some much-needed good news.

Nordstrom just dropped a new mini-sale: up to 40% off tops, blouses, button-downs and accessories that are meant for the new business casual, in which we all forgot about what real pants feel like.

This latest sale is part of the company’s “Better Together Sale,” a series of mini-sales that will last for 48 hours and start at noon EST. These sales will run over the next couple of weeks.

The first of them, which dropped last week, offered 40% off spring dresses, jumpsuits and sandals.

Since the Nordstrom closed its actual doors back in March, the company has since launched its annual Spring Sale that’s still currently going on and a sale we had never seen before — 25% off almost everything earlier in March.

So you can stay comfortable in your sweatpants for this sale and snag tops that’ll have you video-chat ready. Just keep in mind that the sale ends at 9 a.m. EST on Apr. 16.

Check out our favorite video chat-ready tops that are now on sale at Nordstrom:

ARFM Rexy Button Front Bodysuit

Vince Camuto Polka Dot V-Neck Top

Ted Baker London Andryaa Pergola Embellished Collar Layered Sweater

Topshop Yoke Detail Animal Print Top

Halogen V-Neck Blouse

Vince Camuto Snake Print Rumple Blouse

Reiss Ida Knit Button-Up Top

Reformation Plath Square Neck Crepe Top

Chelsea28 Sleeveless Cross Front Tank

Ten Sixty Sherman Floral Print Mesh Top

ELOQUII Ruffle Tulip Sleeve Blouse (Plus Size)

Topshop Bow Neck Floral Top

Madewell Ruffle Puff Sleeve Top

ALLSAINTS Noa Lace & Velvet Camisole

Sanctuary Noelle Print Smocked Cuff Blouse (Plus Size)

Madewell Daisy Daydream Sash Tie Wrap Top

Rails Ellis Cotton Shirt

Scotch & Soda Flower Print Top

Madewell Dip Dye Central Stripe Shirt

1901 Classic Chambray Shirt

