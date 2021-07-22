Nordstrom Rack's Biggest Shopping Event of the Year Is Back for 72 Hours — and Prices Start at Just $2

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Is Back

Getty Images/InStyle

Guess what's back, back again? Nordstrom Rack's, Clear the Rack. Guess what's back, guess what's back? Now, sing that to the beat of Eminem's "Without Me" and you'll be even more pumped up about the fact that Nordstrom Rack's highly anticipated sale, which has discounts up to 75 percent off, is happening now.

There's always something about the Clear the Rack sale that sparks instant adrenaline. Maybe it's because it can oftentimes feel like a race to find the best deals tucked away in the thousands upon thousands of offerings, or maybe it's because when you actually find a, say, Valentino phone case for 96 percent off (say what!), you feel like you've won the lottery. The fashion lottery, that is!

As per usual, Nordstrom Rack's big sale doesn't slack on the selection. There are currently more than 14,000 clearance items marked down an extra 25 percent, which means your chances of stumbling upon an item that's been on your wishlist for some time is quite high. Whether you're looking for summer staples, prepping for the chilly fall ahead, or want to invest in some fabulous office shoes, you'll find it all.

Sifting through everything can get overwhelming, so we decided to do the grunt work and narrow down the 14,000-plus items to a manageable 15 pieces that we think are 100 percent worth adding to your rotation. From comfy flats that have so many rave reviews to the ideal summer crop top that looks like the styles blowing up on TikTok, we've found it all. Shop our selection below before prices go back up on July 25.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Bag Deals

Best Shoe Deals