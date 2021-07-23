The Nordstrom Rack sale Clear the Rack is here with savings on already discounted styles

Purses, jackets and more are deeply discounted at the Nordstrom Rack sale event Clear the Rack

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sure, Nordstrom attracts a lot of attention with its iconic Anniversary Sale, open to cardholders now—but it's not the only one in the family making major markdowns. Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is going on right now, with additional savings piled on top of the already deep discounts.

Now through July 25, in addition to deep discounts on wardrobe staples and fabulous accessories, shoppers can take an extra 25% off clearance items. From major savings on purses and handbags to discounts of up to 89% (yes, really!) on stylish boots and trend-right denim, there's so much to choose from. Looking to save even more? Through Tuesday, July 27, you can sign up for a Nordstrom credit card and get a $60 Note (similar to a gift card) when you qualify.

Save more than $120 on this chic Marc Jacobs crossbody.

Crossbody purses are a wardrobe staple for good reason—they're not only comfortable to wear, but perfect for keeping both hands free to do other things. This Marc Jacobs quilted nylon crossbody is a killer example. Perfectly sized and styled for everyday use, right now, it's marked down from $175 to $71.23—and with the additional 25% Clear the Rack savings, the total price falls to $53.42, saving you 69%, or a whopping $121.58. Available in black or ash, the cute bag has a single adjustable shoulder strap and top zip closure, with a front zip pocket for quick access to essentials.

Happy buyers said this puffer is as warm and cozy as it is stylish.

Getting ready for fall? The UGG Izzie puffer jacket is the perfect staple to add to your wardrobe, and it's marked down from $195 to just $71.42 with the additional 25% discount, saving a total of $123.58. Reviewers rate the jacket 4.2 stars, calling it "warm and cozy," though several noted it ran small, so you might want to size up. "I knew the quality would be excellent and I wasn't disappointed!" one happy buyer raved.

Deals this good don't last, so don't wait to shop for wear-now or wear-later pieces at major savings.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get major savings on top-rated purses and clothes