Nordstrom Rack Quietly Discounted Tons of Coveted Items Ahead of Black Friday — Here Are the 28 Best Deals

Nordstrom Rack is hands down one of the best places to score discounts on drool-worthy designer items. And right now, during its early Black Friday sale, already-commendable prices are slashed even more, making these deals too good to pass up. So if you're smart, you'll get ahead of hungry shoppers who inevitably devour the site the day after Thanksgiving and take advantage of the discounts dropped days before the main shopping event.

Just like its big sister Nordstrom, discount retailer Nordstrom Rack offers tons of handbags, shoes, accessories, and clothing from top-of-the-line designers like Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, and Sam Edelman. But unlike Nordstrom, the Rack never sells items at full price — so, you can eagerly scoop them up like kids in a candy store.

Countless coveted goodies from celeb-loved brands like Ugg, Ray-Ban, and Barbour are often on sale at Nordstrom Rack — and items sell out at lightning speed. Huge discounts on the viral Spanx leggings, hundreds of dollars off of Jennifer Aniston's go-to denim from Rag & Bone, and over half off of the Kate Middelton-loved Sorel boots are not rare occurrences at Nordstrom Rack. But when these discounts happen, you better believe everything sells like hot cakes.

And the Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Sale is certainly no exception. Right now, you can score $200 off of this Michael Kors wool coat, $168 off of this Marc Jacobs crossbody bag, and over $200 off of these classic Frye boots, to name a few can't-miss deals. With all of these fashion, beauty, and home goods to choose from, we made things easier for you and highlighted the 28 deals you should add to your cart ASAP. Because if there's one thing to know about Nordstrom Rack shoppers, it's that they don't wait around before scooping up the discounted designer goodies of their dreams. Below, shop the best Early Black Friday 2021 deals at Nordstrom Rack.

Best Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Clothing Deals:

Best Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Shoe Deals:

Best Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Handbag Deals:

Best Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Accessory Deals:

Best Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Home and Beauty Deals:

