Nordstrom Rack Has Over 800 Sneakers and Sandals on Sale Right Now With Prices Starting at $7

Nordstrom Rack Secretly Put 800 Sneakers and Sandals on Sale Early for Its Major Clear the Rack Sale

It's not an official shopping holiday but Nordstrom is pulling out all the stops in the next seven days. Nordstrom Rack is having its major Clear the Rack sale today and Nordstrom is having its big Anniversary Sale on the 28th. Nordstrom Rack also blessed us with a sale on 800 sneakers and sandals and prices start at just $7. Basically, it's a marathon so get your shopping carts ready.

Considering every supermodel on the planet is wearing a comfortable pair of sneakers right now, this is the ideal time to buy a couple new pairs. Every brand from Adidas to Nike is included and you can quite easily buy three for the price of one.

Sandals, slippers, and slides are also part of the major markdown event, which includes infamous brands like Birkenstock and Ugg. It's been months since we've seen a decent sale on either, and the deals are even better this time around.

Best Deals on Birkenstock and Ugg

Finally, you can buy both a classic Ugg boot for under $100 and a Birkenstock slide sandal for just $50. And if neither of those brands excite you, there's so many more options to choose from, like shoes from Madewell, Free People, and Sam Edelman. Remember when Jennifer Lawrene wore a pair of Adidas slides on the set of her latest movie? You can now get a similar pair for under $20.

If you're packing for a vacation or even just a weekend away, there are block heel slides for $50, flat sandals by Dolce Vita for $30, and controversial flip-flop sandals for just $20. You can even stock up on a pair of Nike sneakers for under $60. These deals are pretty major and it's worth checking out this sneaker and sandal flash sale before delving into the actual Clear the Rack sale. That way you don't get overwhelmed and can secure a pair of summer shoes before they sell out — and basically everything is selling out fast.

The best thing is, if you're planning on shopping both the Anniversary sale next week and the Clear the Rack sale today, a pair of discounted sandals or slides won't break the bank. And let's be honest, everyone could use a new pair of shoes — especially since there's still plenty of time left in Hot Girl summer to wear them.

Shop the best shoe deals on at Nordstrom Rack below.

Best Sneakers on Sale

Best Sandals on Sale

Best Slippers on Sale