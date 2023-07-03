Nordstrom Rack seriously has the best 4th of July sale — shop 30+ of our favorite deals
If I had to choose the best holiday sale of all the holiday sales, it would have to be the Nordstrom Rack 4th of July sale. Everything you could ever need — from summer wardrobe essentials to travel necessities — is majorly marked down.
Nordstrom Rack is already known for their incredible markdowns, but right now, shoppers can take advantage of even more discounts. I don’t mean to overwhelm you, but every brand has some kind of markdown happening! From Steve Madden to Madewell and even high-end designers like Marc Jacobs, Gucci and Prada, you’re definitely going to get your money’s worth.
Whether you’re looking for new bedding for college, a breezy summer dress, casual sandals or TikTok’s favorite summer perfume, there’s truly something for everyone at a fraction of the cost at other major retailers.
Below, shop over 30 of our favorite deals worth checking out at the Nordstrom Rack. Make sure to check out the rest of the sale here!
Best Nordstrom Rack July 4th Women's Clothing Deals
Topshop Puff Sleeve Tie Waist Dress, $34.98 (Orig. $86)
James Perse Ribbed Knit Tank, $26.24 (Orig. $85)
Madewell Vintage Crew Neck Cotton T-Shirt, $12.73 (Orig. $19.50)
BLANKNYC The Reeve Frayed High Waist Denim Shorts, $14.84 (Orig. $78)
BP. Oversized Corduroy Shirt Jacket, $19.97 (Orig. $69)
Shop more women's clothing deals at Nordstrom Rack
Best Nordstrom Rack July 4th Men's Clothing Deals
FRAME L'Homme Slim Fit Jeans, $62.98 (Orig. $188)
Slate & Stone Short Sleeve Stripe Button-Up Shirt, $39.97 (Orig. $148)
Original Penguin 2-Piece Jacket & Pants Wool Blend Suit Set, $219.97 (Orig. $595)
JEFF Atlantic T-Shirt, $31.98 (Orig. $98)
Slate & Stone Striped Shorts, $34.98 (Orig. $168)
Shop more men's clothing deals at Nordstrom Rack
Best Nordstrom Rack July 4th Shoe Deals
Dolce Vita Nairi Braided Strappy Sandal, $29.97 (Orig. $120)
Carina Leather Platform Sneaker, $49.97 (Orig. $70)
Sam Edelman Rosalind Platform Block Heel Sandal, $74.97 (Orig. $150)
Steve Madden Hoku Slide Sandal, $49.97 (Orig. $59.95)
Cassandra Platform Penny Loafer, $59.97 (Orig. $99)
Shop more shoe deals at Nordstrom Rack
Best Nordstrom Rack July 4th Accessory Deals
Ray-Ban Meteor 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses, $89.97 (Orig. $185)
Marc Jacobs Leather Mini Bucket Bag, $219.97 (Orig. $450)
Vince Camuto Face Framer Straw Hat, $19.97 (Orig. $42)
kate spade new york cameron zip bifold wallet, $49.97 (Orig. $129)
Salvatore Ferragamo 55mm Fashion Sunglasses, $84.99 (Orig. $246)
Shop more accessories deals at Nordstrom Rack
Best Nordstrom Rack July 4th Home Deals
Novogratz Chill Embroidered Accent Pillow, $14.93 (Orig. $24.99)
DASH My Pint Ice Cream Maker, $21.99 (Orig. $34.99)
Homespun Premium Cotton 4-Piece Ultra Soft Flannel Bed Sheet Set, $32.79 (Orig. $149.99)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw, $39.97 (Orig. $98)
NEST New York NEST Orange Blossom Reed Diffuser, $33.97 (Orig. $60)
Shop more home deals at Nordstrom Rack
Best Nordstrom Rack July 4th Beauty Deals
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, $399.99 (Orig. $599.99)
NARS Mini Voyager Eyeshadow Palette, $20.97 (Orig. $32)
Laura Mercier Hydrating Foundation Primer, $14.96 (Orig. $38)
Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette Spray, $82.97 (Orig. $110)
Melt Cosmetics Electra Powder Blushlight, $10.97 (Orig. $22)
Shop more beauty deals at Nordstrom Rack
