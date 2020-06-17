Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Huge Sale on Sandals Right Now From Coach, Kate Spade, and More

Nordstrom Rack always has some of the best deals on designer brands, but right now, its giant sandal sale means prices are even lower. Thousands of sandals, from block heels to slides, are discounted by as much as 75 percent off. And if that isn't enough to convince you to buy a few new pairs of warm weather shoes, Nordstrom Rack is taking an additional 25 percent off many of the styles that are already marked down.

In other words, now is the time to refresh your footwear collection for the summer. You can shop popular brands like Coach, Vince, Calvin Klein, and Kate Spade for much less than their regular prices. For instance, these casual sandals from Vince typically cost $225, but they’re currently $82 thanks to a 63 percent markdown. Other styles, like these strappy Marc Fisher slides, are also on sale; you can save nearly $100 when you order a pair right now thanks to the two discounts applied to the original price.

Of course, because the discounts are so good, many sizes are selling out quickly—so you’ll have to act fast to snag the perfect pair of sandals in your size. Plus, the additional 25 percent off deals will only last through June 21. Start shopping some of the best deals on summer-ready sandals from Nordstrom Rack, below.

Coach Leila Leather Sandal

A T-strap sandal from Coach will never go out of style. You can dress it up or down knowing it will go with just about anything in your closet. Plus, it’s 65 percent off right now.

To buy: $52 (was $150); nordstromrack.com.

Baja East By Melissa Python Embossed Print Block Heel Sandal

These chunky block heel sandals usually go for $150, but you can order yourself a pair for just $34 today. While they look like they’re made of luxe leather, they’re actually crafted out of recyclable PVC, so they’re good for your wallet and the environment.

To buy: $34 (was $150); nordstromrack.com.

Vince Westport Platform Sandal

If you’re looking for versatile sandals to wear day or night this summer, look no further than these platform shoes from Vince. They feature an adjustable slingback strap for the perfect fit and a thick rubber sole for comfort.

To buy: $82 (was $225); nordstromrack.com.

Calvin Klein Darla Leather Block Heel Sandal

These square-toe Calvin Klein sandals with a buckle detail were already 64 percent off, but Nordstrom Rack just took an extra 25 percent off, bringing the price down to just $34. That’s nearly $100 off the original price, and with a style this classic, how could you not click add to cart?

To buy: $34 (was $125); nordstromrack.com.

Marc Fisher Rilee Slide Sandal

A subtle toe loop adds an unexpected detail to these strappy slides from Marc Fisher. Depending on your size, the shoes are available in a variety of colors from yellow to blue. But you’ll have to hurry because some styles are already selling out.

To buy: $22 (was $120); nordstromrack.com.

Cole Haan Dakota Crisscross Block Heel Sandal

You’ll elevate any outfit by slipping into a pair of these crisscross leather sandals. The neutral brown hue goes with jeans and dresses alike, while the padded footbed and low block heel offer a comfortable fit.

To buy: $64 (was $150); nordstromrack.com.

Naturalizer Brook Platform Strappy Sandal

It’s no secret that Naturalizer makes supportive shoes, but these cork sandals are as cute as they are comfy. They fasten with a buckle closure attached to thick leather straps, and the platform sole is totally on trend for summer.

To buy: $28 (was $89); nordstromrack.com.

Kate Spade New York Grace Platform Sandal

Treat yourself to a pair of bright and bold heels while these discounted platform sandals from Kate Spade are on sale. They’re more than $100 off and add a fun pop of color to any outfit.

To buy: $105 (was $258); nordstromrack.com.